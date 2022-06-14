3-Minute Story: Baby Whom Mom Tried to Abort Helped Save Millions of Lives Once He Grew Up

This article was sponsored by Citizen’s United Productions.

James Robison was the product of an unwanted pregnancy, and his mother was planning to end his life in the womb. Thanks to one doctor, Robison was born and has now saved countless people.

In the film, Robison explained his mother was a woman named Myra Wattinger who worked as an in-home practical nurse for the elderly.

In one home in 1943, an alcoholic family member in his 30s raped and impregnated her.

“At age 40, she found herself pregnant without a husband, because she’d been divorced for many years, without a stable income and security,” Robison said. “She actually went and asked a doctor to abort this child in her womb, and the doctor with firm conviction said, ‘I can’t do it. I don’t believe it’s right.'”

Robison said his mother went home and prayed, and she later told him she heard God in that moment.

“She said God said to her, ‘Have this baby, and this baby will bring joy to the world,'” Robison said. “And it set her back, but she decided that she would have the baby and determined the baby would be a girl that she would name Joy.”

Things did not go exactly as Wattinger planned, because Robison was born a boy. She determined she would name him James after the Apostle of Jesus.

“I was a product of a forced relationship and a doctor’s conviction that life was precious, and a mother’s prayer,” Robison said.

Robison survived abortion. His mother didn’t make it to the operating room, but she tried to abort him. She told that doctor she wanted an abortion, and the doctor refused.

Robison survived that abortion because God had a plan for him, just as God has a plan for every aborted child.

Robison went on to found a Christian relief organization called Life Outreach International. In the film, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee explains what the company has accomplished under Robison.

“Today, Life Outreach International, based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, helps feed hundreds of thousands of children all across southern Africa, provides fresh water wells to people in 24 countries, operates life centers for orphans and other needy people on five continents, and responds to crisis situations all over the world,” Huckabee said.

Robison is constantly reminded that none of it would be possible without a doctor and his mother’s choice of life.

“All these things we’ve been able to do, it came because a doctor had convictions, a mother prayed and they made a decision, they made the right decision, concerning the right to life,” Robison said. “And that life has touched the lives of millions of people.”

