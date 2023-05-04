14 Protesters Arrested in Ron DeSantis' Capitol Office

About a dozen people were arrested Wednesday night while protesting in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida Capitol Office in Tallahassee, officials said.

The 14 arrested were charged with misdemeanor trespass and were booked into the Leon County Jail, Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“Once the building closes, unless you have an office in the Capitol, you’re not allowed to be here,” Plessinger said, citing Department of Management Services policy.

The arrests were made by the Florida Capitol Police and Florida Highway Patrol, she said.

The protesters said they refused to leave until they had a meeting with the governor.

The protest was organized by a human rights group called the Dream Defenders.

Videos of the protesters showed them singing and chanting while holding rainbow flags and signs with slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Stay Woke.”

Occupying Ron DeSantis office with @ResistanceRev This Joy pic.twitter.com/mMkOWqrR5J — Nelini Stamp (@NelStamp) May 3, 2023

Dozens are camped outside of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office singing and chanting in opposition to the bills being passed this session. pic.twitter.com/Fa9MawEErx — Alicia Devine, Photojournalist (@alicia_c_devine) May 3, 2023

Politico reporter Gary Fineout identified one of the protesters removed by police as Democratic National Committee member Thomas Kennedy.

Video of protesters being removed from Capitol a short while ago.Among those being removed from Governor’s office in early evening was DNC member ⁦@tomaskenn⁩ Assume they will be charged pic.twitter.com/e6EPYNR60C — Gary Fineout (@fineout) May 3, 2023

Leftists have been angry about a number of bills passed and signed into law this legislative session, which ends Friday.

They include legislation limiting abortion, curbing illegal immigration and banning children at drag shows.

