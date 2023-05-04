Share
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation's leadership summit in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on April 21.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation's leadership summit in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on April 21. (Alex Brandon / AP)

14 Protesters Arrested in Ron DeSantis' Capitol Office

 By The Associated Press  May 3, 2023 at 6:59pm
About a dozen people were arrested Wednesday night while protesting in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida Capitol Office in Tallahassee, officials said.

The 14 arrested were charged with misdemeanor trespass and were booked into the Leon County Jail, Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“Once the building closes, unless you have an office in the Capitol, you’re not allowed to be here,” Plessinger said, citing Department of Management Services policy.

The arrests were made by the Florida Capitol Police and Florida Highway Patrol, she said.

The protesters said they refused to leave until they had a meeting with the governor.

The protest was organized by a human rights group called the Dream Defenders.

Videos of the protesters showed them singing and chanting while holding rainbow flags and signs with slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Stay Woke.”

Politico reporter Gary Fineout identified one of the protesters removed by police as Democratic National Committee member Thomas Kennedy.

Leftists have been angry about a number of bills passed and signed into law this legislative session, which ends Friday.

They include legislation limiting abortion, curbing illegal immigration and banning children at drag shows.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
