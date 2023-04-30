New Law Passed in Florida Could Signal DeSantis is Finally Entering the 2024 GOP Primary

As the 2024 Republican primary field begins to take shape, there are two names that have been dominating the conversation.

One is obviously former president Donald Trump, who has already cast his hat into the ring. The other is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy.

But there are several signs that DeSantis is about to announce his candidacy very soon.

For starters, over the past week, DeSantis has been traveling the globe, meeting with leaders of foreign governments with strong ties to the United States, such as Japan, Israel, and Great Britain.

Now, however, DeSantis has given perhaps the strongest sign yet that he is seriously considering a run for the White House.

According to the New York Post, Florida lawmakers on Friday passed changes to the state’s “Resign to Run” law, which requires Sunshine State elected officials seeking higher office to resign their positions if they make the ballot.

The change would exempt those running for the presidency or the vice presidency, meaning, if DeSantis became the nominee, he would not have to resign from the governorship and could return to it if he lost the election.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks now that DeSantis would be announcing a presidential run at some point in May, following the end of the Florida legislative session. The session is scheduled to adjourn May 5.

So far, however, the governor has remained tight-lipped on his 2024 plans, meaning that until he does announce, the rumors remain just that.

But his actions are speaking louder than his words (or lack thereof). They seem to suggest that DeSantis has already made up his mind to run and that he is now just covering his bases before taking the plunge.

Many have speculated as to why DeSantis has refrained from announcing a presidential run so far, when names like Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley have already jumped into the race.

Perhaps this was the reason: DeSantis wanted to make sure that he would not lose his position as governor if the presidential race does not go as well as he hopes.

This might have been the final hurdle that DeSantis had to overcome before he announced his presidency. Now that that is taken care of — the bill awaits only DeSantis’ signature to become law — it looks very likely that he will announce a run soon.

DeSantis has already done several things that suggest he is at least considering a run for the presidency.

His stand against woke corporations like Disney and the tough stance he has taken against leftist ideologues in schools has shown the nation his strong and effective leadership, and he has won the hearts of conservatives everywhere.

It is clear that DeSantis would make a very competent president, he has the right attitude and mindset to be successful in the job.

Now, it seems as if after many years of hard work, DeSantis might finally have a shot at the big prize. America anxiously awaits to see if he will announce his candidacy.

