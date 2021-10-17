Share
News
A disaster aid vehicle is shown Sunday in front of Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio. A group of 16 Americans and a Canadian, including at least two children, was kidnapped Saturday by a gang in Haiti as they returned from building an orphanage.
A disaster aid vehicle is shown Sunday in front of Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio. A group of 16 Americans and a Canadian, including at least two children, was kidnapped Saturday by a gang in Haiti as they returned from building an orphanage. (Tom E. Puskar / AP)

16 American Missionaries Kidnapped After Their Bus Was Seized by Murderous Haitian Gang ​– Report

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2021 at 11:10am
Share

At least 16 American missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday.

Dan Hooley, the former field director for Christian Aid Ministries, said 16 Americans and one Canadian affiliated with the group were kidnapped.

The group included a 2-year-old and another young child. They were taken after leaving a Port-au-Prince orphanage, he said, according to The New York Times.

The Washington Post reported that a prayer alert recording put out by the group said that the missionaries were being held by an armed group.

“The mission field director and the American embassy are working to see what can be done,” the voice on the recording said.

Trending:
One Crucial Official Was Nowhere to Be Seen as Biden Attends Tribute for 491 Fallen Officers

“Pray that the gang members will come to repentance and faith in Jesus Christ,” the recording said.

The Post report said organizations that monitor kidnappings in the troubled island nation confirmed a gang called 400 Mawozo abducted the Christians.

In April, the gang kidnapped five priests and two nuns. They were all later released.

Haiti has the highest per-capita kidnapping rate in the world.

Has chaos overtaken Haiti?

Gédéon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights in Haiti, said the gang has a standard way of operating.

“The modus operandi is they take entire cars and buses,” Jean said. “Then they ask for a price to release everybody.”

The Post said that one American issued a plea for help over the social media platform WhatsApp while the kidnapping was in progress.

“Please pray for us!! We are being held hostage, they kidnapped our driver. Pray. pray, pray. We don’t know where they are taking us,” the message read.

A report in the Daily Mail quoting the French-language publication “Le Nouvelliste” said the missionaries were returning from building an orphanage when they were taken.

Related:
The Biden Admin Knew Months Ago That Masses of Haitians Were Headed Toward US But Did Nothing: Report

The report said that roadblocks had been set up Saturday and that when the bus carrying the missionaries entered the area, it was stopped.

The State Department issued a comment on the incident.

“The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State,” the department said in a statement. “We are aware of these reports and have nothing additional to offer at this time.”

The website for Christian Aid Ministries says that it “strives to be a trustworthy and efficient channel for Amish, Mennonite, and other conservative Anabaptist groups and individuals to minister to physical and spiritual needs around the world.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
16 American Missionaries Kidnapped After Their Bus Was Seized by Murderous Haitian Gang ​– Report
Walmart's Critical Race Theory Program Revealed: Lowest-Paid White Employees Told They're Guilty of 'White Supremacy Thinking'
State Trooper Radios Emotional Farewell Before Being Fired for Being Unvaccinated: 'This Is My Final Sign-Off After 22 Years...'
Superman Losing Iconic Pro-America Motto; Replacement Will Have Globalist Spin and Doesn't Even Mention the USA
'We Have No Idea How They Did This': Chinese Missile Reportedly Circles the Globe Before Dropping on Target, Surprise Shocks the World
See more...

Conversation