A Florida high school student’s life was cut short after a fatal hunting accident on Sunday.

Malachi Lancaster, 18, was a senior football player at Newberry High School in Florida, according to WCJB-TV.

Lancaster was also the school’s homecoming king this year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who responded to the incident Sunday evening, believes Lancaster was killed by an accidental discharge.

“The victim was transported to Shands Hospital and later died from the injury,” the FWC wrote in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time. This is an active investigation and there is no further information available at this time.”

Lancaster’s parents shared a statement on Facebook about their son’s passing.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear son, Malachi Lancaster,” wrote Joel and Sophie Lancaster, who are pastors at Activate Church in Gainesville.

“We are deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this difficult time as we navigate our grief and make final arrangements. In the midst of our sorrow, we continue to trust in God’s faithfulness and presence,” the post added. “At this time, we kindly ask for your understanding, and we will keep you informed with any updates. We love you, and thank you for standing with us.”

Pastor Gary Bracewell of Christian Life Fellowship Church had known the deceased teenager for a decade.

“[The family] was actually out of town when this happened and they were making their way back to Gainesville, and they contacted me to meet them at the hospital,” Bracewell said.

“Malachi was just a wonderful young man he was full of love and adventure. He was an entrepreneur. He was a grown-up in a young man’s body,” he said.

Friends and family held a vigil for Lancaster Thursday night, WCJB-TV reported.

Hundreds attended, lining Lancaster’s neighborhood sidewalks with hundreds of lit paper lanterns.

“It’s been very hard the last couple of days,” said neighbor Emma Langford. “Hearing all the stories of him, things I never knew and things I did know, it shows me how loved he was and how great of a person he was.”

