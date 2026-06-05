Watch: Trump-Hater Forced to Make Painful Admission When She Sees New Reflecting Pool in Person

Hatred of President Donald Trump infuses meaning into modern liberals’ otherwise pointless lives. They view everything through the lens of that hatred. In fact, they cling to it with a tenacity that suggests they regard their existence as inseparable from it.

Thus, it strikes us as both unusual and commendable when one honest liberal admits that something Trump did might not be so bad after all.

Friday on the social media platform X, the Right Angle News Network posted a clip of a Trump-hating woman who admitted, against her wishes, that Trump’s renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., looks good.

“I thought it was a stupid idea to paint the reflecting pool,” the woman said of her original opinion.

According to PBS, Trump decided to paint the pool’s shallow basin “American flag blue” after a visiting friend from Germany complained the pool looked “dark and disgusting.” The administration announced Wednesday that the work had been completed.

“But y’all,” the woman added with a pained look on her face, “it looks good. It actually looks really good. It makes the reflection look extraordinarily prominent in a way that it did not look before.”

Of course, she had to add her obligatory dig at Trump.

“And I hate that,” she continued.

A Democrat in DC says she hates she’s forced to admit the Reflecting Pool now looks good. “I thought it was a stupid idea to paint the Reflecting Pool, but it looks really good. It makes the reflection look extraordinarily prominent in a way it did not before, and I hate that.” pic.twitter.com/yVTHm4rHUh — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 5, 2026

Meanwhile, the establishment media did all it could to paint Trump’s project in a bad light.

BBC, for instance, interviewed tourists who gave the new pool either positive or negative reviews. But the outlet’s headline quote — “it looks black” — highlighted only the negative ones.

Likewise, The New York Times showcased late-night talk-show hosts’ mockery of the president’s enthusiasm over the pool’s size.

For its part, the liberal outlet Slate characterized the “ongoing boondoggle at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool” as one of “approximately 1.776 billion scandals of this Trump administration.”

In the face of so much griping, the president plowed ahead, as he always does.

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“The water is ON, the Reflecting Pool is reflecting, and D.C. is looking better than ever,” the White House posted Thursday on X.

Pictures of the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument reflecting in the pool accompanied the post.

The water is ON, the Reflecting Pool is reflecting, and D.C. is looking better than ever. We are so back. THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/J3xE33XiA5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2026

In short, Trump made his reputation as a builder. With few exceptions, he tends to leave things better and more beautiful than he found them.

Meanwhile, liberals — the woman in the video above notwithstanding — marinate in their own hatred of the president. They allow it to soak in until it turns them into unrecognizable monsters.

Who can forget, for instance, when congressional Democrats snubbed the mothers of murder victims Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungary? Or when they did the same to the mother of murder victim Iryna Zarutska?

At least the woman in the video above has hope. She might dislike the president — she has the right to feel that way — but thus far, she has not allowed that dislike to overwhelm her, define her, and make her incapable of basic decency or of speaking the truth.

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