Kyle Busch's Widow Breaks Silence with Emotional Faith-Filled Message Following Racer's Death

More than two weeks after the death of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, his widow shared a heartbreaking public message thanking those who have supported her family through the tragedy.

On Friday, Samantha Busch posted a family photo to Instagram featuring herself, her late husband, and their two children.

The message marked her first public statement since he died at age 41.

“As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you,” Samantha wrote.

“The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives.”

She said that despite the pain of losing her husband, her family had been sustained by their strong faith.

“While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch)

Samantha said the outpouring of support had brought comfort during her unimaginable season of grief.

“The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain,” she wrote.

She also reflected on the impact her husband had on those around him and those who supported him as fans.

“Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people,” Samantha wrote.

The grieving widow acknowledged that there are still times when her loss feels overwhelming.

“There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry,” she wrote.

Still, she said her family has repeatedly been reminded that they are not facing that burden by themselves.

“Time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone,” she stated. “From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us… Thank you for loving Kyle.”

The message was signed, “Samantha, Brexton & Lennix.”

According to ESPN, the racer died from complications from bacterial pneumonia, which led to sepsis.

Busch had been busy in the weeks leading up to his May 21 death, despite being sick.

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