24-Year-Old Rugby Star Mysteriously Dead - Seen Happy and Smiling Just Hours Before Discovery

Police are investigating the death of Australian rugby player Liam Hampson, whose body was found Wednesday in the restricted area of a nightclub in Barcelona, Spain.

The 24-year-old player of the Redcliffe Dolphins had been missing for about 30 hours before his body was found at the club in what the police called “internal patio” that was closed off to the public, the Daily Mail reported.

Police said that the rugby star somehow fell 10 meters, or about 32 feet, which appears to have contributed to his death.

“It was in an internal patio which was not part of the public area of the nightclub,” the Mossos d’Esquadra police officers said.

“I don’t know how he would have got into that part of the building but he accessed it and from there fell around 10 metres to an interior patio,” the police added. “The fact it wasn’t a public area helps to explain why the workers who raised the alarm didn’t do so until Wednesday lunchtime local time.”

The staff at the Sala Apolo club found Hampson’s body, the New York Post reported.

“These are sad and very painful moments. First of all for all the people who are affected by the unforeseeable accident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday 18th October in the outdoor area of Apolo venue,” the Barcelona night club said in a statement, according to the Post.

“It’s been sad as well for those of us who are part of the organization. The management and the entire Apolo team are beyond appalled by what happened and we express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Liam Hampson. We have placed ourselves at the disposal of the Mossos d’Esquadra police force and will continue to do so in relation to any matter concerning the fatal accident,” the club added.

The police are treating Hampson’s death as an accident, the Daily Mail reported.

In a photo taken just hours before his death, Hampson was seen smiling as he seemed to enjoy his off-season holiday in Spain, Fox News reported.

Jordan Riki, one of Hampson’s teammates who was vacationing with him, began a GoFundMe to help raise money to bring Hampson’s body back to Australia.

Riki’s goal is to raise $50,000 Fox News reported.

“On behalf of Liam’s family and friends we would like to support his beautiful family in helping getting Liam home,” Riki wrote for the GoFundMe.

“Also supporting his family through this difficult time. As we all know Liam was a beautiful soul who brought people together with his love, wisdom and jokes,” Riki wrote, Fox News reported. “Liam was an outstanding talent on and off the football field if it was helping his teammates win a nail biting game or educating kids and many others on life and his wisdom. We love Liam and any donation would go a long way.”

Hampson’s sister Tiarna also grieved his loss on Instagram.

“Waking up to the saddest news possible about Liam. We are devastated to find out Liam had an accident and did not survive. We are so heart broken. Liam was the best brother I ever could of asked for and made me a better person. We cannot express our grief. Any media outlets, if you could please respect our privacy during the time,” Tiarna posted.

“We cannot thank the boys he was travelling with enough for assisting with his search and made sure his last days were the best of his life,” she added. “Going to miss you so much, Liam.”

