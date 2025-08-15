Share
News
A sign is displayed outside of the Robert F. Kennedy U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C., in June.
A sign is displayed outside of the Robert F. Kennedy U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C., in June. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

These 26 Foreigners Are Accused of Heinous Crimes Against Americans: Trump Brought Them Here to Face Justice

 By Michael Austin and    August 15, 2025 at 6:00am
Justice Department officials announced on Tuesday that they took 26 fugitives from Mexico into custody.

The more than two dozen foreigners are suspected of “drug-trafficking, hostage-taking, kidnapping, illegal use of firearms, human smuggling, money laundering, the murder of a sheriffs’ deputy, and other crimes,” according to a release from the Justice Department.

The group also includes leaders of dangerous drug cartels designated by the U.S. government as foreign terrorist organizations, such as the Sinaloa Cartel and the Cartel del Noreste.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order earlier this year extending the foreign terrorist designation to those cartels and other crime syndicates in Latin America.

These suspected criminals allegedly brought drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin into the country by “tonnage quantities.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi lauded the arrests.

Is the Trump administration making America safer?

“Today is the latest example of the Trump administration’s historic efforts to dismantle cartels and foreign terrorist organizations,” she remarked.

“These 26 men have all played a role in bringing violence and drugs to American shores — under this Department of Justice, they will face severe consequences for their crimes against this country,” she continued. “We are grateful to Mexico’s National Security team for their collaboration in this matter.”

Among the criminals arrested were Abigael Gonzalez Valencia, who is allegedly “one of the leaders of Los Cuinis, a major Mexican drug cartel responsible for trafficking multiple tons of cocaine from South America, through Mexico, into the United States.”

Sinaloa Cartel member Luis Raul Castro Valenzuela was also brought into custody for his suspected “kidnapping and holding hostage” of an American citizen.

Beyond the criminals from Latin America, there was also Abdul Karim Conteh, a citizen of Sierra Leone who “allegedly led a human smuggling organization that smuggled thousands of migrants to the United States through Mexico.”

He was allegedly responsible for smuggling people from across the globe into the United States, including from countries like Iran, Egypt, Pakistan, and other Islamic nations with active terrorist groups.

All of the fugitives are eligible for life in prison, with the exception of Conteh, who could receive up to 45 years in prison.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Conversation