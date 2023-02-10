Parler Share
26-Year-Old Army Soldier Dies After Mid-Air Medical Emergency While En Route to Training

 By Jack Davis  February 10, 2023 at 8:39am
A 26-year-old soldier, who suffered a medical emergency while his Georgia-based unit was in transit to California, has died.

Private First Class Kaleb Franklin, 26, had been based at Fort Stewart, according to Fox News.

On Tuesday, Franklin and other soldiers were en route from Georgia to the National Training Center in California, according to WAGA-TV.

During the flight, Franklin suffered a medical emergency, according to officials at Fort Stewart.

The nature of the emergency Franklin suffered was not specified.

While airborne, personnel traveling with Franklin sought to resuscitate Franklin prior to an emergency landing in Amarillo, Texas.

Franklin was taken to a hospital, but died there, officials said.

Franklin had been assigned to the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

Franklin was an information technology specialist, Fort Stewart representative Kevin Larson said, according to Stars and Stripes.

During his time in the Army, Franklin had spent three years of active-duty service and had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

“On Tuesday afternoon, while en route to participate in a combat training rotation in California, the Spartan Family suddenly lost Pfc. Kaleb Franklin,” Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the “Spartan Brigade,” said.

“Our hearts mourn his unexpected passing, a fellow Spartan with so much potential. We offer our deepest condolences to the Family. Our first priority is supporting them as well as the Soldiers in his unit and honoring his legacy in our brigade,” he said.

Franklin’s cause of death was not revealed.

The incident remains under investigation.

The National Training Center is located at Fort Irwin, California.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation