Firefighter Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency During Training - Dedicated Whole Life to Public Service

 By Jack Davis  February 8, 2023 at 10:22am
An Oregon firefighter died last week after suffering a medical emergency during training.

The Gresham Fire Department announced the death of Brandon Norbury on Facebook.

“We are saddened to share the sudden passing of IAFF Local 1062 Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury. Firefighter Norbury died in the Line of Duty on the morning of February 3rd during a training session,” the post said.

“While at training, Firefighter Norbury suffered a medical emergency, was treated on scene and then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced just before noon.”


According to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration, Norbury was “performing hose evolutions. Afterwards, he was pale and told his co-workers that he didn’t feel well. A short time later, he collapsed and life-saving efforts were immediately performed.”

The Fire Administration and KPTV-TV reported that Norbury died of cardiac arrest.

The Gresham Fire Department post noted that “Norbury was a life long servant to his country and community.”

Norbury served eight years as a Navy SEAL, the post said. After leaving the service, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department.

The post said Norbury had been with the fire department for 15 years.

Mike McKeel, director of Multnomah Rural Fire Protection District 10, eulogized Norbury by saying, “We had no better friend than Brandon Norbury,” according to The Herald.

He said that in the variety of posts Norbury held, “Brandon showed up every day to the duty to help and protect us all no matter what.”

Norbury’s age was listed as 50 on a memorial page for him.

A procession of local departments was held in his honor on Sunday.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
