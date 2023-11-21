3 Disneyland Visitors Injured in Collapse

Several people were injured and one was hospitalized on Monday after they were struck by a lamp post that fell down at Disneyland in Southern California.

According to KTLA-TV, high winds were blamed for the injuries at the Orange County-based theme park.

Per the report, emergency medical personnel with Anaheim Fire and Rescue were called to the park at around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The lamp post reportedly struck three people near the park’s Main Street U.S.A. attraction.

Two of them were treated at the scene and released.

The third, a woman whose age was not shared, was taken to an area hospital on a stretcher with what KTLA reported were “serious injuries” after she was struck in the head.

WDW News reported the lamp post was taken away from the park Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: Lamppost Falls Over on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland, Guests Injuredhttps://t.co/2eJdvwVFGt — Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) November 20, 2023



Additionally, a fence was damaged when the post came down.

The park remained open throughout the day while some shows and attractions were canceled.

Reporter Chip Yost with KTLA shared a video of a tree that came down due to the winds in the area, which he reported also caused an airplane at John Wayne Airport to flip over on a runway.

BREAKING: 3 people injured at Disneyland when pole fell in Main Street area. Per @AnaheimFire , wind believed to be cause. Wind also blamed for this tree falling on Tustin house and a small plane flipping over on runway at John Wayne Airport. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/UTvwfUwuN7 — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) November 20, 2023

The Orange County Register reported high winds wreaked havoc across the region throughout the day.

Residents of the county were told to brace for gusts of up to 60 mph.

Those living in Los Angeles County were told to be prepared for wind gusts of up to 65 mph.

Commuters driving through canyons and valleys in the region were told to expect even more powerful winds.

The Southern California Edison Company, which provides electricity for as many as 15 million people in the region, asked people to avoid downed power lines.

With high wind conditions expected in SoCal, remember to stay far away from power lines. Never touch a downed power line, or anything that’s in contact with it. If you see a downed wire, call 911 right away. pic.twitter.com/N1n3gNkd9L — SCE (@SCE) November 19, 2023

A service outage map provided by the company showed massive power outages on Tuesday stretching from San Clemente in Orange County to communities across Ventura County northwest of Los Angeles.

