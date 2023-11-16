Share
News

Israeli Defense Force Releases Video Proving What We Knew Hamas Was Doing in Hospitals

 By Randy DeSoto  November 15, 2023 at 5:18pm
Share

Israel released a video Wednesday showing weapons and other military equipment a spokesman said were found in Gaza’s largest hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces announced the targeted raid of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City early Wednesday morning local time.

Later in the day, IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus led a walk-through of portions of the hospital in a video posted on X.

Trending:
MSNBC Host Says with Straight Face That 45-Year-Olds Couldn't Do What Biden Does

“A few of the most interesting things that we have found totally confirm, without any doubt, that Hamas systematically uses hospitals in their military operations in violation of international law. And what we have found, I think, is only the tip of the iceberg,” Conricus said.

Shortly after entering the hospital, he noted that the security cameras were taped over, so no one could see what’s happening in the building.

Should Israel be able to attack hospitals if Hamas is using them as bases?

The officer then went into a room where an MRI machine was located and pointed to a combatant’s grab bag he said was found behind the equipment.

It contained an AK-47 rifle, magazines and ammunition, grenades and a uniform.

In another closet in the hospital, Conricus said IDF troops found a full military kit for another fighter, complete with a uniform, grenade, magazines of ammunition, again with an AK-47.

“These weapons have absolutely no business being inside a hospital,” Conricus said. “The only reason they’re here is because Hamas put them here, because they used this place, like many other hospitals and ambulances and sensitive facilities inside the Gaza Strip for their illicit military purposes.”

The officer then went down another hallway, where there was still another military grab bag with all the standard equipment.

Related:
Zuckerberg 'Ignored' Top Executives Calling For Increased Safety Plans for Kids: Unredacted Lawsuit

Conricus also showed a laptop the IDF seized that contained information indicating it belonged to Hamas, along with a tactical radio that was apparently used by the fighters.

In one hospital department, “the soldiers located an operational command centre and technological assets belonging to Hamas, indicating that the terrorist organization uses the hospital for terrorist purposes,” an Israeli military statement said, according to Reuters.

Hamas and Palestinian health officials under the group’s control denied charges that Al Shifa was used for a military command site, according to The Hill.

“How can there be a control … center in the Al-Shifa Complex,” the Palestinian Health Ministry wrote on Facebook.

“It is observed by reconnaissance aircraft around the clock, as it did not witness any confrontation during the invasion of the occupation, which reveals the false American and Israeli narrative.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Israeli Defense Force Releases Video Proving What We Knew Hamas Was Doing in Hospitals
Lee Greenwood Makes 'Big Decision' About Career: 'Don't Think I Can Do This Much Longer'
Democrats Reeling as Spanish Language News Leader Changes Its Tune on Trump
Photos of the Cocaine Found in the White House Have Been Released
Tucker Not Welcome: Woke Canadians Petition Trudeau to Ban 'Hate Monger' Ex-Fox News from Country
See more...

Conversation