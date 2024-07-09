3 Teens Charged With Capital Murder After Allegedly Killing 'Neighborhood Legend' at Gas Station

Three teens have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 60-year-old man who was working as a security guard at a gas station convenience store.

Roy Love, 60, was “just doing his job,” when he was gunned down early Monday, Jackson, Mississippi, Police Chief Joseph Wade stated, according to WAPT-TV.

Love was working at the M&M Food Mart when at about 1:30 a.m. Monday he told three teenagers to leave the property.

“They attacked him, took his weapon and fired on him with their weapon,” Wade said Monday.

Kadaris Cohen, 16, Trent Wooten and Zaylon Norton, both 17, were arrested and charged with capital murder, Wade said, according to WLBT-TV.

Love was mourned by residents of the neighborhood where the attack took place.

“I can’t believe it, man,” Tony Williams, who said he spoke to Love hours before the killing.

“He was well known in the neighborhood, a neighborhood legend. He came to work every day. He stayed in the area. All the people know him. [He is] a great guy. It’s mind-blowing. I was just here last night talking to him,” he said.

“We joked, [and] laughed. I just hate to see him gone. He will be missed,” he said.

“This man gets up every day and comes to work, and for them to try and take his little gun from him, that’s just sad,” Jackie Kitchens, who knew Love, said.

“He sees us pull up out here. If it’s women, he’s going to come out here to make sure we’re in there safe and come back to our cars safe,” she said.

“It was a robbery,” Wade said, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

“Based on the information we got, they were trying to steal the security guard’s gun, and they succeeded. They got it. And they took his life in the process. Unbelievable,” he said.

Wade said bond has been denied for the three suspects.

