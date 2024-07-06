Share
News

Police Find 7 Shooting Victims in US Home After Birthday Turns Deadly, Suspect Was Known but Not Invited to Party

 By The Associated Press  July 6, 2024 at 9:52am
Share

Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting during a party at a home in northern Kentucky, police said.

The shooting suspect later died after fleeing the home and leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect’s car falling into a ditch, police said.

Police heard shots being fired when they arrived at a home in Florence at about 2:50 a.m., said Jeff Mallery, the city’s police chief. Police found seven shooting victims at the home, Mallery told media during a news conference.

Four people were found dead, police said. Three people were taken to a hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition. They were expected to recover.

The suspect led police on a chase that ended after his vehicle went off a road and fell into a ditch. The suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at a hospital, police said.

Trending:
White House Scrambles to Shut Down Reports of Medical Emergency and Press Blackout on Air Force One

Police said the suspect acted alone, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

People had gathered at the home for a birthday party for the 21-year-old son of the homeowner, Mallery said. The homeowner died in the shooting. It appeared that the 20-year-old suspect knew people at the party, but he had not been invited.

A motive was under investigation.

“I know what’s going on throughout the nation, but this is the first time that we’ve had a mass shooting in Florence,” Mallery said. “Yeah, it is very emotional. My emotions are for the victims, their families, the officers that responded, everybody that was touched by this situation.”

Florence is located about 12 miles south of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NFL Rookie Killed in Car Crash, Team 'Devastated'
Police Find 7 Shooting Victims in US Home After Birthday Turns Deadly, Suspect Was Known but Not Invited to Party
Heat Wave Shatters Records Across America - The Worst Is Yet to Come for the Heartland
Russian Athletes Refuse to Participate in Paris Olympics
Meteorologists' Fear Becoming Grim Reality as Record-Smashing Storm Beryl Turns Toward Texas
See more...

Conversation