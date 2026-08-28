On the eve of the NFL regular season, one of the league’s most productive offensive players faces an uncertain future.

According to the Associated Press, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee announced misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property against Green Bay Packers three-time Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs.

Lasee’s Thursday announcement came three months after police arrested Jacobs for a violent incident involving his girlfriend.

“Our office sought to ensure a fair and complete review of available evidence, some of which only recently became available to our office due to significant, ongoing forensic efforts by law enforcement,” the DA said in a statement. “A criminal complaint is nothing more than a written, formal accusation against a defendant alleging the commission of criminal offenses and does not raise any inference of guilt. Mr. Jacobs is presumed innocent of these charges.”

Police responded to a report of a disturbance on the morning of May 23. Jacobs’ girlfriend told them that the conflict began when, after scrolling through her boyfriend’s phone, she discovered that Jacobs had been talking to other women. She then threw the running back’s phone in anger.

Meanwhile, Jacobs had possession of his girlfriend’s phone. When she tried to retrieve it from him, he allegedly grabbed her arm, and the two struggled for several minutes.

Eventually, the girlfriend grabbed a second phone from a duffel bag and threatened to call the police to recover her original phone. She tried to run outside. But Jacobs caught up to her in the garage and allegedly threw her to the ground, causing injury to her head.

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According to police, the girlfriend said that Jacobs damaged her second phone. He also had not returned her original phone. Surveillance footage corroborated the woman’s account, according to the criminal complaint.

On Thursday, Jacobs’ attorneys issued a statement noting that the DA’s charges “do not include domestic violence.”

“The allegations will be addressed in court, and not in the media,” the statement read. “Mr. Jacobs respects the District Attorney’s office and the process it followed.”

The NFL, meanwhile, reserves the right to suspend Jacobs pending the outcome of its own investigation, according to ESPN.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Thursday.

Jacobs’ organization also issued a statement.

“We will continue to cooperate with the NFL as we work through the process. We will have no further comment at this time,” a Packers spokesperson said.

Jacobs, who entered the NFL in 2019, has earned Pro Bowl honors in three of his seven seasons.

As a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, the former University of Alabama standout led the league with 1,653 rushing yards.

In 2024 and 2025, his first two seasons with the Packers, Jacobs rushed for a combined 2,258 yards while scoring 28 touchdowns.

Green Bay will open its 2026 campaign on Sept. 13 at the rival Minnesota Vikings.

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