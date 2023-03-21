Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News
Actress Amanda Bynes arrives for the "2011 MTV Movie Awards" at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, on June 05, 2011.
Actress Amanda Bynes arrives for the "2011 MTV Movie Awards" at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, on June 05, 2011. (Anthony Harvey / Getty Images)

34-Year-Old Actress Amanda Bynes Hospitalized, Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Calling 911

 By Jack Davis  March 21, 2023 at 6:49am
Parler Share

Actress Amanda Bynes has been hospitalized on a psychiatric hold after a Sunday episode in which she walked naked through downtown Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The outlet said the 34-year-old former child star waved down a car and told the driver she had been experiencing a psychotic episode. She then called 911.

Bynes went to a police station first, and after a mental health check, she was put in a hospital on a psychiatric hold.

A psychiatric generally extends for up to 72 hours. A hold can be extended.

Bynes was not injured in the incident, TMZ reported.

Trending:
Here's What Will Happen to Donald Trump Immediately If He Is Arrested

Paul Michael, Bynes’ former fiancé, told the New York Post’s Page Six the actress had failed to take her required medication.

“She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds. She’s wild,” he said.

Bynes had been scheduled to attend the “’90s Con” convention in Connecticut with other actors from the show “All That” but had canceled because of an illness.

She starred in multiple TV and movie projects between 1996 and 2010, including “The Amanda Show,” “What a Girl Wants” and “She’s the Man.”



Bynes had been dealing with mental health issues for years, but a year ago a conservatorship for her was dissolved, according to NBC’s “Today” show.

Related:
Presley Family Feud Grows as Custody Is Decided for Lisa Marie's Teenage Twins: Report

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” Bynes said in a statement on March 22, 2022.

Court documents from last year indicate Bynes was living in a “structured community for women” in which she had regular visits from a case manager.

In a 2018 interview, she linked her drug abuse with body image issues.

Does fame always ruin the lives of child stars?

Bynes told Paper that she was “reading an article in a magazine that [called Adderall] ‘the new skinny pill’ and they were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that.’”

After she left acting, she said she was “hanging out with a seedier crowd and I isolated a lot … I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”

“My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life,” Bynes said.

“There are gateway drugs, and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that, but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way. Be really, really careful, because you could lose it all and ruin your entire life like I did,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




34-Year-Old Actress Amanda Bynes Hospitalized, Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Calling 911
Trump Delivers Fiery Overnight Video Message to His Supporters on Eve of Rumored Arrest: 'Remember This...'
Presley Family Feud Grows as Custody Is Decided for Lisa Marie's Teenage Twins: Report
Top Biden Official Hits the Road, Leaves Key Post Open During Global Crises
Within Minutes of Biden's First Presidential Veto, The House Has Struck Back
See more...

Conversation