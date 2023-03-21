34-Year-Old Actress Amanda Bynes Hospitalized, Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Calling 911

Actress Amanda Bynes has been hospitalized on a psychiatric hold after a Sunday episode in which she walked naked through downtown Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The outlet said the 34-year-old former child star waved down a car and told the driver she had been experiencing a psychotic episode. She then called 911.

Bynes went to a police station first, and after a mental health check, she was put in a hospital on a psychiatric hold.

A psychiatric generally extends for up to 72 hours. A hold can be extended.

Bynes was not injured in the incident, TMZ reported.

Paul Michael, Bynes’ former fiancé, told the New York Post’s Page Six the actress had failed to take her required medication.

“She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds. She’s wild,” he said.

Bynes had been scheduled to attend the “’90s Con” convention in Connecticut with other actors from the show “All That” but had canceled because of an illness.

She starred in multiple TV and movie projects between 1996 and 2010, including “The Amanda Show,” “What a Girl Wants” and “She’s the Man.”







Bynes had been dealing with mental health issues for years, but a year ago a conservatorship for her was dissolved, according to NBC’s “Today” show.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” Bynes said in a statement on March 22, 2022.

Court documents from last year indicate Bynes was living in a “structured community for women” in which she had regular visits from a case manager.

In a 2018 interview, she linked her drug abuse with body image issues.

Bynes told Paper that she was “reading an article in a magazine that [called Adderall] ‘the new skinny pill’ and they were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that.’”

After she left acting, she said she was “hanging out with a seedier crowd and I isolated a lot … I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”

“My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life,” Bynes said.

“There are gateway drugs, and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that, but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way. Be really, really careful, because you could lose it all and ruin your entire life like I did,” she said.

