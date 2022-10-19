Parler Share
News
A representation of an illegal drug warehouse.
A representation of an illegal drug warehouse.(Mofles / Getty Images)

US Takes the War on Drugs to Mexico - Sanctions Mexicans Linked to Powerful Drug Cartel

 By The Associated Press  October 19, 2022 at 10:00am
Parler Share

The Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned a group of people and companies connected to Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa drug cartel, including a sibling involved in the family-run Valenzuela drug trafficking organization.

The sanctions against Juan Francisco Valenzuela Valenzuela and his organization, sometimes called the Valenzuela DTO, freeze all their property and other interests in the U.S. and bar Americans and American companies from doing business with them.

Valenzuela and his siblings, Jorge Alberto Valenzuela Valenzuela and Wuendi Yuridia Valenzuela Valenzuela, were arrested in 2020 and 2021 as their organization was accused of importing and transporting multi-ton quantities of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, from Mexico to the United States.

“The Valenzuela drug trafficking organization fuels the ongoing drug epidemic we face in the United States, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans annually,” Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said. “Starving this network of resources will help deprive the Sinaloa cartel of critical support it needs to traffic its dangerous illicit drugs.”

Nearly 92,000 people in the U.S. died from overdoses involving drugs, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids, in 2020, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Trending:
Cali Man Sues Hotsauce Maker After He Reads the Bottle, Shocked to Learn What He's Eating

Treasury said it also sanctioned Valenzuela DTO members Hector Alfonso Araujo Peralta and Raul Rivas Chaires and three Mexico-based transportation companies accused of completing transactions that contributed to the international proliferation of illicit drugs.

In October 2021, federal drug trafficking indictments were returned in California against Juan Francisco Valenzuela Valenzuela, Peralta and Chaires. Valenzuela and his siblings were in custody and couldn’t be reached for comment. Peralta and Chaires are fugitives.

The Sinaloa cartel’s notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was convicted in 2019 of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation. At his trial, prosecutors said evidence gathered since the late 1980s showed he and his murderous cartel made billions of dollars by smuggling tons of cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana into the U.S.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




US Takes the War on Drugs to Mexico - Sanctions Mexicans Linked to Powerful Drug Cartel
11 People Were Killed in EV Crashes Over a 4-Month Period, Almost All Were Teslas
Worry Grows for Iranian Athlete Who Competed Without Hijab, Whereabouts Unknown Since Leaving Competition
Apollo Astronaut and Commander Dies at 93
Newsom's Scandalous Past About to Become Public Fodder; Wife's Emails Will be Used in Weinstein Case
See more...

Conversation