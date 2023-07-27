Bud Light continues to suffer in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco. On the other hand, many of its competitors are really thriving.

On Monday, the New York Post reported that four of the company’s top rivals were seeing huge sales, in stark contrast to Bud Light’s massive decline in sales numbers.

The report states that Modelo Especial, Yuengling Lager, Coors Light, and Miller Lite have all seen a surge in sales. Bud Light, on the other hand, saw sales plummet 26.1 percent for the week ending July 15.

Modelo’s sales, on the other hand, were up 13.2 percent, while Yuengling, Coors Lite, and Miller Lite saw even bigger surges of 25 percent, 21.6 percent, and 16.9 percent respectively.

“If things continue at the current rate, we’ll continue to see Modelo climb the ladder and Miller Lite, Coors Light, and Yuengling gain market share,” said Dave Williams, vice president of Bump Williams Consulting.

The reason for Bud Light’s massive decline in sales is well-known at this point. In March, the company partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for an advertising campaign, which angered much of its existing customer base.

When the contempt that several Bud Light executives held for its base was revealed, people started boycotting not only Bud Light but all products owned by its parent company Anheuser-Busch.

It has now been four months since the controversy first erupted, and the boycott shows no sign of letting up. It seems as if this time, conservatives are serious about boycotting a woke corporation.

Bud Light recently tried to return to form with its summer advertisement, but people were still having none of it. Seemingly no one wants to drink a single drop of Bud Light.

So, naturally, people who hitherto were loyal patrons of Bud Light are now looking for alternatives, and they are easily finding them in Modelo, Yuengling, Coors Lite, and Miller Lite.

While Bud Light goes broke as a result of getting woke, companies that have avoided the fray are thriving.

This might signal one of the reasons that the Bud Light boycott has been so successful thus far, and that is the fact that there are real alternatives for conservatives to choose from.

Past boycotts of woke companies have suffered from the fact that there were little to no non-woke options to choose from as an alternative. Conservatives either had to create their own, which was unlikely, or they had to go without, which was undesirable.

But conservatives do not have to worry about that this time, as they are spoilt for choice with this boycott. It is relatively easy to substitute one light beer for another one.

The surge in sales that Bud Light’s competitors are seeing is a brilliant illustration of that.

This may represent a real turning point in the culture war, as it might embolden conservatives to stick to their guns when issues like this arise.

What is happening to Bud Light is a warning, and other companies would do well to take note.

