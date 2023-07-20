Bud Light Craters in Popularity at Bars and Restaurants, 3 Brands Overtake It in Sales

It seems as if the news for Bud Light gets worse every single month these days, and the latest bad tidings for the brand show it has lost favor at the bars and restaurants where it was once the top-selling beer.

The month-by-month decline of the Anheuser-Busch brand over its woke, transgender-pushing agenda is a satisfying thing for conservatives to watch and be part of, for sure. At this point in the boycott, it sure seems as if there is no coming back for the once-beloved beer.

Even with the dubious “help” from NBA legend Charles Barkley, in just a matter of four months, Bud Light has dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in one key metric.

According to the hospitality data platform Union, by the middle of July, Bud Light had slipped to fourth place in on-premise orders at high-volume bars and restaurants.

The site reported Wednesday that “guest ordering data” showed that the brand’s “fall from No. 1 was swift following the marketing controversy that spurred a nationwide boycott.”

“Sales of what was once America’s best-selling beer dropped 2.6 points from 11.3 percent dollar sales share to 8.73 percent at Union’s network of thousands of high-volume venues in the first week of the boycott alone,” Union reported.

“That sales spiral continued throughout Q2 at Union venues as the boycott took a stronghold across the U.S., dropping 34 percent in sales share compared to the prior year, since the fallout began on April 1,” it said.

Layne Cox, Union’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, “Our on-premise ordering data shows that domestic beer brands are reaping the most benefits from the Bud Light fallout. Modelo may have unseated Bud Light at retail, but at high-volume bars and restaurants it’s a different story.”

The Mexican beer replaced Bud Light as the top-selling beer in the U.S. for months now, but Miller Lite has taken the top spot among bars and restaurants, according to Union.

“Union data reveals that guests are now spending more on Miller Lite than Bud Light in on-premise accounts. Miller Lite’s sales were up nearly 21 percent in the 3-month period ending June 30, while Bud Light’s sales were down by 34 percent,” it said.

The data found Michelob Ultra came in second behind Miller Lite, as Coors Lite captured the third spot. Meanwhile, Bud Light was in fourth place with sales dropping 34.2 percent in a fall that shows no signs of stopping.

Miller Lite and Coors Lite are owned by Molson Coors. Michelob Ultra, like Bud Light, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Rounding out the top 10 were Dos Equis, Corona, Guinness, Modelo, Stella Artois and Yuengling.

Some of the bars that work with Union said sales of Bud Light are cratering.

Per Newsweek, Clayton Dukes, general manager of the Blind Tiger Pub in Charleston, South Carolina, said demand for the brand is now “almost non-existent.”

“At first I thought this might blow over pretty quick, but I think it is pretty apparent that this isn’t going anywhere for a long time,” Dukes said.

The bar owner can be excused for thinking that. In the past, conservative boycotts usually lasted a few weeks before most people on the right gave up and went back to buying whatever it was they were boycotting.

This time, however, there have been serious consequences for the targeted brand.

Bud Light isn’t just suffering at the hands of conservatives, though. Supporters of the radical LGBT movement are also boycotting the brand because its management has not stood up loudly and proudly for the partnership with transgender TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney also blasted the beer that put his face on its can, saying, “For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all.”

But, the left-wing response is minuscule compared with the efforts to dump the beer being undertaken by conservatives.

We can finally assert that our efforts have delivered harsh, real-world consequences to a multinational corporation that is engaging in woke grooming of America’s children.

The success of this boycott has to be burning in the ears of every woke corporation out there as we witness the rejection of the extreme, left-wing agenda in real time.

But now is not the time to give Bud Light slack. Make its decline permanent, America.

The Bud Light boycott proves it is within your power to punish left-wing corporations that attack your values.

