40-Year Police Veteran Killed in Line of Duty Weeks Before Retirement

@HPOUTX / TwitterSgt. Harold Preston, who was weeks away from retirement, was killed on Oct. 20, 2020, after serving as a Houston police officer for over 40 years. (@HPOUTX / Twitter)

By Jake Dima
Published October 20, 2020 at 1:41pm
A suspect has been arrested after two police officers were gunned down, one fatally, during a shooting at a Houston apartment complex on Tuesday, police said.

Sgt. Harold Preston, who was weeks away from retirement, was killed after serving as a police officer for over 40 years, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

Another officer, Courtney Waller, was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to survive, Fox News reported.

Police were responding to a domestic violence call around 8 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect, who was identified as Elmer Manzano, allegedly opened fire on them.

Manzano’s 14-year-old son had warned responding officers that his father had a firearm, Fox reported.

Officers arrested Manzano in connection with the double shooting after he was reportedly shot in the abdomen during an ensuing gunfight.

Preston was shot multiple times in the head, according to Fox.

His body was escorted to a medical examiner’s office by a motorcade comprised of his fellow officers.

Jake Dima
40-Year Police Veteran Killed in Line of Duty Weeks Before Retirement
