A Seattle man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tossed a burning piece of wood into a police vehicle with an officer inside.

The man hurled an ignited wood beam into an unsuspecting officer’s patrol car, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

One officer was taken to the hospital for burns and is expected to survive. The car was destroyed in the fire.

Police arrested a man in S. Lake Union today after he threw burning lumber into a patrol car. One officer taken to HMC with injuries from the fire. Force Investigators on scene as an officer is believed to have discharged a firearm during the incident: https://t.co/nXo7lpFUe2 pic.twitter.com/kIa30Bdp56 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 15, 2020

Law enforcement officers located the alleged arsonist, chased him into a parking garage and deployed a taser before arresting him.

One officer fired a shot during the foot chase, but no one was struck, according to the release.

The name of the suspect has not been released and the Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

