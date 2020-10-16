Login
Arsonist Arrested After Throwing Burning Piece of Wood Into Police Car with Cop Inside

A Seattle man was arrested on Oct. 16, 2020, after allegedly throwing a burning piece of wood into a police vehicle with an officer inside.

By Jake Dima
Published October 16, 2020 at 8:02am
A Seattle man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tossed a burning piece of wood into a police vehicle with an officer inside.

The man hurled an ignited wood beam into an unsuspecting officer’s patrol car, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

One officer was taken to the hospital for burns and is expected to survive. The car was destroyed in the fire.

Law enforcement officers located the alleged arsonist, chased him into a parking garage and deployed a taser before arresting him.

One officer fired a shot during the foot chase, but no one was struck, according to the release.

The name of the suspect has not been released and the Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

