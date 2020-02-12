SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

5-Year-Old Carries Sister Out of Burning Home Before Going Back To Help Save 7 Family Members

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 12, 2020 at 4:44pm
Print

There are a few standard developmental milestones that a child should display when they hit 5 years old. They should be able to carry on conversations, count up to at least 10 and be able to stand on one leg for at least 10 seconds.

While the CDC’s list covers those items and more, there’s one you won’t find as a general expectation: That a 5-year-old should be able to notice a dangerous fire breaking out and rescue his entire family.

But that’s just what a 5-year-old from Bartow County, Georgia, did on Sunday. Noah Woods was asleep in the room he shares with his 2-year-old sister when an electrical fire started by his bed.

Noah woke up, saw the flames, got his sister and helped her out the bedroom window, along with the family dog. Once they were safe, he ran next door where his uncle lived, and with his help managed to get the rest of his family members out of the burning house.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Pushes 'Truly Ignorant Idea': Give GI Bill Benefits to Americans Who Never Served

“I don’t know where the flames came from,” Noah told WSB-TV.

“I picked Lily up, got to the window with Lily, get the dog and get out,” he added. “And get myself out.”

The family and the fire department both know that if Noah hadn’t woken to the flames and acted quickly, the family could be suffering much more than property damage.

“Our hero!” the Bartow County Fire Department posted on Tuesday. “5 year old Noah Woods recently woke up to find his bedroom on fire. The only available exit was a window. He got himself and his 2 year old sister out of the window to escape the fire and re entered the house to alert the rest of the family.”

“Noah and 4 other family members were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation … On Friday BCFD Chief Dwayne Jamison will recognize him as an Honorary Bartow County Firefighter and present him with a Lifesaving Award.”

David Woods, the young hero’s grandfather, got teary while speaking to a reporter about the incident.

“If it weren’t for Noah, then we wouldn’t … I mean, we was all asleep, so we wouldn’t have known what was going on,” he said. “We could’ve all lost our lives.”

RELATED: After 2nd Grader Is Finally Adopted, Entire School Surprises Her with Party To Celebrate Special Day

While no lives were lost, the house needs to be rebuilt. The Woods family is in a difficult situation as they did not have insurance at the time of the fire.

“Within minutes, all nine of us were able to get to safety. We praise God that we all are safe,” David Woods wrote on their GoFundMe page. “Unfortunately, our home was a total loss. Due to a recent lapse in our home insurance, this has made a difficult situation a little worse.”

“We are planning to rebuild and will likely need to stay in a motel for some time and likely rent a small house while we work to earn funding and build. It s difficult for us to ask for help from our community however, we know this feat is too great for us to achieve alone.”

While the family’s financial fate remains to be seen — the GoFundMe campaign has raised about $1,700 so far — thanks to one very brave little boy, the Woods family is alive and well.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







5-Year-Old Carries Sister Out of Burning Home Before Going Back To Help Save 7 Family Members
Bartender Moved to Tears When Businessman Leaves Her $2,020 Tip on $64 Bill
Hundreds Gathered in Falling Snow To Attend Funeral of 91-Year-Old Veteran They'd Never Met
Man Drains Life Savings To Pay for Dog's $45K Surgery: 'I Would Do Absolutely Anything To Save Her'
After Super Bowl Victory, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says Real Trophy Is His Wife of 38 Years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×