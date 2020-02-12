5-Year-Old Carries Sister Out of Burning Home Before Going Back To Help Save 7 Family Members

There are a few standard developmental milestones that a child should display when they hit 5 years old. They should be able to carry on conversations, count up to at least 10 and be able to stand on one leg for at least 10 seconds.

While the CDC’s list covers those items and more, there’s one you won’t find as a general expectation: That a 5-year-old should be able to notice a dangerous fire breaking out and rescue his entire family.

But that’s just what a 5-year-old from Bartow County, Georgia, did on Sunday. Noah Woods was asleep in the room he shares with his 2-year-old sister when an electrical fire started by his bed.

Noah woke up, saw the flames, got his sister and helped her out the bedroom window, along with the family dog. Once they were safe, he ran next door where his uncle lived, and with his help managed to get the rest of his family members out of the burning house.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Pushes 'Truly Ignorant Idea': Give GI Bill Benefits to Americans Who Never Served

“I don’t know where the flames came from,” Noah told WSB-TV.

“I picked Lily up, got to the window with Lily, get the dog and get out,” he added. “And get myself out.”

Holding the hand of a 5yr old hero! Meet the boy who saved his family from a house fire… He got a small burn on his wrist. @wsbtv at 5pm pic.twitter.com/0kTr2lqW9v — Wendy Corona (@WendyCoronaWSB) February 10, 2020

The family and the fire department both know that if Noah hadn’t woken to the flames and acted quickly, the family could be suffering much more than property damage.

“Our hero!” the Bartow County Fire Department posted on Tuesday. “5 year old Noah Woods recently woke up to find his bedroom on fire. The only available exit was a window. He got himself and his 2 year old sister out of the window to escape the fire and re entered the house to alert the rest of the family.”

“Noah and 4 other family members were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation … On Friday BCFD Chief Dwayne Jamison will recognize him as an Honorary Bartow County Firefighter and present him with a Lifesaving Award.”

David Woods, the young hero’s grandfather, got teary while speaking to a reporter about the incident.

“If it weren’t for Noah, then we wouldn’t … I mean, we was all asleep, so we wouldn’t have known what was going on,” he said. “We could’ve all lost our lives.”

RELATED: After 2nd Grader Is Finally Adopted, Entire School Surprises Her with Party To Celebrate Special Day

While no lives were lost, the house needs to be rebuilt. The Woods family is in a difficult situation as they did not have insurance at the time of the fire.

“Within minutes, all nine of us were able to get to safety. We praise God that we all are safe,” David Woods wrote on their GoFundMe page. “Unfortunately, our home was a total loss. Due to a recent lapse in our home insurance, this has made a difficult situation a little worse.”

“We are planning to rebuild and will likely need to stay in a motel for some time and likely rent a small house while we work to earn funding and build. It s difficult for us to ask for help from our community however, we know this feat is too great for us to achieve alone.”

While the family’s financial fate remains to be seen — the GoFundMe campaign has raised about $1,700 so far — thanks to one very brave little boy, the Woods family is alive and well.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.