7 Nashville Police Officers Placed on Leave Amid Covenant School Shooter Leak Investigation

The fallout from the leak of the Nashville mass shooter’s highly sought-after manifesto has ensnared a number of local police officers.

In March, Audrey Hale, a woman who identified as a man, killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. Hale, 28, was shot and killed by law enforcement at the scene of the crime.

The mass shooter, who had previously attended The Covenant School, reportedly left behind a manifesto, but authorities refused to release it to the public.

Then, on Monday, conservative pundit Steven Crowder produced what he said were a few leaked pages of the manifesto.

WARNING: The following post contains language that some readers will find offensive.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed the authenticity of the documents, according to The Tennessean.

“I am greatly disturbed by today’s unauthorized release of three pages of writings from the Covenant shooter,” Drake said in a statement. “This police department is extremely serious about the investigation to identify the person responsible.”

Now, as part of that investigation, several officers have been placed on leave, WSMV-TV reported.

Police spokesman Don Aaron told the outlet that “seven individuals are on administrative assignment to protect the integrity of the active, progressing investigation.”

Aaron also stressed that the move was “absolutely not-punitive” and that the officers, who have not been identified, still have full police power.

The manifesto at the center of the investigation provides a disturbing glimpse into Hale’s motive and plan for the atrocities she committed.

The shooter singled out white children, writing in an entry dated Feb. 2, “Kill those kids!!! Those crackers going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis & sports backpacks w/ thier daddies mustangs & convertables.

“F*** you little s***s. I wish to shoot you weaka** d***s w/ your mop yellow hair. Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little f****ts w/ your white privlages. F*** you f*****s.”

“Today is the day,” Hale wrote in an entry dated March 27 and headlined “DEATH DAY.”

“Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready… I hope my victims aren’t,” she scribbled. “It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. It’s gunna go quick. I hope I have a high death count.

“Ready to die.”

