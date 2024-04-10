Legendary former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs was arrested in Arizona on Tuesday night on a number of charges, police said.

The 41-year-old was taken into custody in Scottsdale on charges of threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct with a weapon, KSAZ-TV reported.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

JUST IN: Ex-NFL star Terrell Suggs arrested, booked into Maricopa County jail https://t.co/PGtGEOcOps — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) April 10, 2024

TMZ Sports reported, Suggs was released shortly thereafter and a representative for the former star did not comment further.

Suggs’ arrest was in relation to an incident that occurred on March 10, KSAZ reported.

Based on video from the victim’s dashcam, Suggs backed into the victim’s vehicle at a local Starbucks. He then reportedly got out of the vehicle and proceeded to argue with the victim before driving off.

“[Suggs] then began to leave the drive thru but stopped shortly and then reached his left arm out of the open driver’s window of his vehicle and displayed a black handgun in his left hand. The handgun was never pointed at the victim and was just merely shown, which the victim believed [Suggs] was threatening him with,” court documents said.

Do you watch the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Suggs, who played college football for Arizona State University, was the tenth overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. He went on that year to win the award for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion played for 16 seasons in Baltimore — helping the Ravens win a league title in February 2013 against the San Francisco 49ers.

He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

In 2019, Suggs was cut by the Arizona Cardinals but was quickly signed by the Kansas City Chiefs before the team’s playoff run.

In just three months with the franchise, he helped Kansas City secure a Super Bowl ring before he retired in the offseason.

Suggs has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement. In 2003, he was accused of assaulting a man in an argument over a basketball tournament in Arizona, KSAZ reported.

He was later acquitted of all charges.

In 2016, Suggs was accused of leaving an accident in Scottsdale and driving on a suspended license, but those charges were dropped upon completion of a traffic class.

Suggs was also accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend/fiance in 2009 and 2012 but was never convicted of a crime, Vice reported.

The Minnesota native ended his NFL career with 887 tackles, 139 sacks, and seven interceptions.

He also scored two touchdowns.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.