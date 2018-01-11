Weinstein Assaulted at Scottsdale Resort

A video has emerged of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein being slapped in the face at a restaurant in Arizona.

On Tuesday night, the movie mogul — who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women — and his “sober coach” were eating dinner at Elements restaurant, which is part of the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale.

TMZ reported that a man identified as “Steve” walked up to Weinstein and asked him for a photo.

WARNING: The following video clip contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive.

According to a restaurant manager, Weinstein politely declined, though he was “very sweet about it.”

Steve, however, said Weinstein was belligerent in his response.

Still, the two men ended up talking in a civil manner before shaking hands. Audio of their conversation even revealed that Steve said he “love(s)” Weinstein’s movies.

Eventually, Steve went back to his own table.

But at around 9 p.m., as Weinstein and his coach were leaving the restaurant, Steve apparently asked a friend to start filming as he once again approached Weinstein.

In the video, Steve can be seen slapping Weinstein twice across the face, before calling him a “piece of s—-” and telling him to “get the f— out of here.”

Weinstein’s coach tried to use his hand to block Steve’s friend from capturing the incident on camera, but he was ultimately unsuccessful.

Weinstein did not call police and simply left the restaurant. Steve, meanwhile, told TMZ he’d had “quite a bit to drink.”

When asked for comment on what had happened, the resort said in a statement to The Arizona Republic that its “guests’ privacy is paramount,” and as a result, they would not be providing comment.

A representative for Weinstein, however, said TMZ’s report of the incident was accurate.

Though no report was filed with authorities, Paradise Valley Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Cole said that if one was filed, the incident would be investigated as a misdemeanor assault.

It’s not the first time in recent months that the 65-year-old Weinstein has been spotted in the Phoenix area.

The producer — who traveled to Arizona after being accused of sexual harassment, assault and even rape by dozens of women — was seen late last year wearing a disguise while eating at a Phoenix restaurant.

Weinstein’s downfall led to a domino effect in which many other high-profile men in the entertainment, political and media worlds have been accused of misconduct.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, though he has admitted to some wrongdoing, according to ABC News.

On Wednesday, it was reported that he and his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, had agreed to the terms of their divorce in a settlement worth between $15 and $20 million.

