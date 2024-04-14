Share
7-Year-Old Girl Severely Injured During Iran's Drone Strike, the First Reported Injury After Attack

 By Jack Davis  April 14, 2024 at 9:45am
A 7-year-old Arab girl clung to life Sunday as the most serious casualty of Iran’s barrage of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles against Israel.

The website Haaretz identified the victim as Amina al-Hassouni from the unrecognized Bedouin village of al-Fur’ah,

She underwent surgery for a severe head wound at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, according to the Times of Israel.

Dr. Dan Schwartzfox, deputy director of the hospital, said Sunday morning that the girl’s life remains at risk while she is housed in the intensive care unit, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile fell on the unofficial Bedouin village where her family lives. The settlement is located near Arad in the Negev region of southern Israel.

“It fell on us into the house at around 2 in the morning. She was sleeping in the house and we immediately took her to Soroka hospital,” Mohammed, the girl’s father, said.

Jihad, her brother, said the family’s tin shack home was hit at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, according to Haaretz.

He said a weak siren sound was heard, as were explosions. The family then went outside because the Bedouin town has no shelters.

“The whole family went out into the open to try to protect themselves,” Jihad said. “

“Amina went outside with the rest of the family, and as she returned to the house she was hit by shrapnel and collapsed,” he said.

The second-grader was not responsive after she was hit, he said.

The Magen David Adom emergency response service said eight other people were brought into the hospital for the treatment of what were called minor injuries including hits from shrapnel, according to the Times of Israel.

The ambulance service said it treated 31 people across Israel for injuries sustained while seeking shelter or for anxiety symptoms from the barrage.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said 99 percent of the weapons launched at Israel from Iran were intercepted, which included 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation