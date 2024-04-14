Watch: Israel's Iron Dome Lights Up Dozens of Iranian Drones During Horrifying Attack

It feels Biblical.

Iran fired around 300 drones and missiles from inside the Islamic Republic as their proxies launched from Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon, according to the New York Post. These contemporary weapons of war arced over Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, the place where past Jewish temples, including the one destroyed by the Romans 70 years after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The site was surreal, and it was captured on video.

Surreal footage of the Iranian attack over Jerusalem’s Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif pic.twitter.com/NuSvF25HLX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 13, 2024

Israel’s Iron Dome lit up dozens of the incoming Iranian drones as they cruised over the Temple Mount.

Even though Israel and the U.S. shot down the “vast majority” of the drones and missiles outside of the Jewish state, people in Tehran took to the streets to celebrate the first direct attack Iran has dared to launch against Israel.

The Iranian celebration appears to be overwrought and premature. It seems more like state-sponsored posturing.

Do you stand with Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

What’s to celebrate? The U.S. shot down approximately 70 drones and three ballistic missiles, according to the Post. The attack wasn’t particularly effective.

An Israeli military base did get hit with minor damage and a 7-year-old girl was injured by shrapnel. Israel’s emergency service agency reported that 31 people had been injured. Some sought shelter and others suffered from anxiety. That’s what terrorists do, terrorize people.

Left-loving CNN reported that nothing of “value” was hit in Israel, citing White House sources. They might have included that the human psyche is of inestimable value and that the suffering of Israeli innocents is a direct hit on the people of Israel.

Let’s not forget that it was Hamas, on Oct. 7, that started the unprovoked Gaza war by a surprise attack that killed over 1,200 Israelis. Hamas sympathizers simply ignore the fact that Israelis were murdered, tortured and taken as hostages. Some of the hostages have still not been freed.

And yet Israel stands strong. And in this instance, the Biden administration is standing by them.

Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu posted on X Sunday morning, “We intercepted, we repelled, together we shall win.”

Netanyahu: ‘We Intercepted, We Repelled, Together We Shall Win’ https://t.co/bVbsXsx1Ex — Dr. Jake Baker (@DrJakeBaker) April 14, 2024

For their part, Iran appears to be doing what terrorists do — hit and run. In a statement to the United Nations, Iran suggested the strikes may be over, according to the Post. They couldn’t leave it there and also warned the U.S. to stay out of it in an attempt to look tough.

“The matter can be deemed concluded,” the Iranian mission to the U.N. read. “However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe.”

In some ways, it seems to be much to do about nothing. But it isn’t. Attacking the Holy Land never is. The drones lighting the sky over Jerusalm’s Temple Mount appeared eerily prophetic.

“But the day of the Lord will come like a thief, and then the heavens will pass away with a roar, and the heavenly bodies will be burned up and dissolved, and the earth and the works that are done on it will be exposed” (2 Peter 3:10).

Israeli interceptions above Jerusalem 🇮🇱pic.twitter.com/fK3w3HA4cs — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) April 13, 2024

This was Iran’s first-ever direct attack on Israel. That’s why the Iranians were celebrating the attack in Tehran. This is new territory — or old prophecy bearing fruit. Time will tell.

In the meantime, keep Israel in your prayers. Everything good may depend on it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.