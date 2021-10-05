Share
Lifestyle

After 8-Hour Standoff with SWAT, Fugitive Shoots K9: Police Scramble

 By Amanda Thomason  October 5, 2021 at 1:59pm
Share

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrived at a home in Greenville County, South Carolina, where an armed man was holed up after shooting at his mother several times.

Thankfully his mother had made it out of the house and to a neighbor’s house, where she called the police.

In the 8-hour standoff that followed, authorities used a variety of methods to try to reach the man, later identified as 44-year-old Anthony Shay Hawthorne, according to Fox News.

“We knew there were several guns in the house,” the sheriff later said, according to WHNS-TV. “We felt like he was probably a threat to himself at that point so we thought we would just wait them out so we deployed several tactics at that time to try to get them to come out.”

Gas didn’t work to draw Hawthorne out. Robots didn’t work, either.

Trending:
Democratic Mayor Admits to Committing Crime, Avoids Potential Prison Time by Resigning

But K9 Nikos did.



When Nikos went after Hawthorne, he was shot multiple times but still managed to help subdue the man enough that the SWAT team was able to enter and make the arrest.

Hawthorne was arrested and then had to go to the hospital for the wounds Nikos sustained. Hawthorne now faces even more charges after several deputies came forward to say the suspect also used aerosolized spray and a lighter to create a makeshift flamethrower, which he then directed toward the deputies.

But most people’s focus has been on Nikos, who threw himself into his work and had to undergo surgery as a result.

“The resiliency of Nikos in these early stages of this incident has been incredible and we are certainly pulling for him as he begins the process for recovery,” the sheriff said.

“I cannot say enough about Upstate Vet Emergency + Specialty Care and their professional staff.

“The treatment, care and urgency that they have displayed for our buddy Nikos, I truly cannot put into words but I am just thankful…thankful to have professionals in our community like them who work hand in hand with our first responders.”



Related:
Woman 'Heartbroken' by Defund Police Movement Gives Out Touching Gifts to NYC Cops

On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared an update with good news.

“We have received a number of inquiries regarding the status of K-9 Nikos, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds following the standoff that occurred Wednesday evening on Gunter Road,” the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

“We just want to provide everyone with an update. Nikos underwent surgery earlier today and his prognosis is very good. The vets and staff at Upstate Vet Emergency + Specialty Care have been absolutely remarkable and they expressed their sincere optimism for Nikos strong recovery. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with your concerns and care for our buddy Nikos.”



On Monday, the sheriff’s office shared even better news: Nikos was ready to leave the veterinarian hospital.

“Nikos is going home!” the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted on Monday. “K-9 Nikos and his handler Deputy Humburg go home today and will continue Nikos’ recovery at home after Veterinarians stated they were very happy with his progress.

“Thank you for all your prayers and kindness. We love you all.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
After 8-Hour Standoff with SWAT, Fugitive Shoots K9: Police Scramble
'Miracle Baby': Baby Girl Born by Emergency C-Section to Hospitalized Mother in Coma
Paramedic and Cop Work Together to Save Man in Fiery Car Before It Explodes
Alleged Intruder Mauled to Death by Two Dogs, Body Found on Porch: Police
McDonald's Manager Saves Man, 84, on Verge of Diabetic Coma: 'Trust Me, I Know What I'm Doing'
See more...

Conversation