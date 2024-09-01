Share
Commentary

After 80 Years of Dormancy, US Reopening Pacific Airfields Last Operational in WWII

 By Jared Harris  September 1, 2024 at 12:00pm
Share

Airfields that played a pivotal yet fleeting part of America’s campaign against the Japanese Empire in World War II are now being refitted for service as the Pacific is potentially set to become a theater of war in the world’s next big conflict.

Airstrips on the islands of Peleliu and Tinian are being reconditioned for modern use after decades of dormancy. Major steps have been taken in the last few months to make these islands ready for military aircraft, according to France24.

The plans were first announced in April as part of the military’s growing focus on the Pacific region.

The airfield on Peleliu was originally a Japanese construction.

Imperial forces on the tiny island numbered some 10,000 before the American amphibious invasion in 1944, according to Task and Purpose. To dislodge them, 50,000 American Marines and Army soldiers threw themselves against the entrenched enemy, resulting in one-third of the force dead or injured.

Trending:
Actor Accused of Cannibalism Returns to LA, Trades His Car In: 'Can't Afford the Gas Anymore'

This was one of the costliest amphibious assaults of the war in the Pacific.

Cameras were rolling as U.S. forces worked the island over with heavy bombardments and landed men ashore.

Will the United States go to war with China?

The island airstrip provided air coverage and served as a vital link in the island chain strangling the empire. Eventually, the progression of the war rendered the airfield virtually useless, and it was soon overtaken by nature.

On June 22, after months of hard work, the U.S. military marked a “triumphant return” to the island by landing a C-130 on the resurfaced runway.

“For the first time since its recertification in June, a military fixed-wing aircraft has touched down on the historic Peleliu airstrip, marking a significant and triumphant return to this iconic World War II site, on June 22, 2024,” the Marine Corps announced in June.

The USMC called the mission to make the runway operational a “critical” part of the military’s positioning in the Indo-Pacific region.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command shared photos of America’s return to this historic airfield, hinting at what is to come as the Pacific becomes more militarized.

Related:
Dem Fury Over Trump's Arlington Photo Should Be Silenced by the Biden Ad That Just Resurfaced

According to France24, the U.S. military is also eyeing the nearby island of Tinian.

Like Peleliu, Tinian’s tiny airstrip last saw use in the heat of World War II. The airfield on Tinian is not yet operational.

The two islands sit some ways off the Chinese coast, giving America even more assets to confront the rapidly-growing superpower. The United States has been forced to rethink its force allocation and global commitments as uncomfortable truths about the rise of Beijing are becoming clearer than ever.

These islands may not prove to be make-or-break holdings in any future conflict, but they provide the American military more flexibility and strength when push comes to shove in the Pacific.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




After 80 Years of Dormancy, US Reopening Pacific Airfields Last Operational in WWII
Conditions Are Right for Tarantulas to Emerge Across the US, Warning Issued for Eight States
Truck Driver Distracted by Phone Gets Slap on the Wrist After Plowing Into Car, Killing Two Kids and Their Grandmother
Dozens of Horses Fall Over Dead at Oklahoma Rodeo, Investigation Underway
Tulsi Gabbard Reveals Her Reason for Joining Trump: 'This Is Personal'
See more...

Conversation