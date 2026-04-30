Watch: House Hearing Turns Into Shouting Match When Pete Hegseth Accuses Rep. Ro Khanna of 'Gotcha Question'

When it came to dealing with Democrats on Capitol Hill this week, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth lived up to his job title.

As lawmakers’ questions turned into contentious debate, Hegseth went on the offensive repeatedly while defending President Donald Trump’s military action against Iran.

But his tussle Wednesday with California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna sparked fireworks that could have lit up the Potomac — and Hegseth never backed down.

From the start, the strategy of the Silicon Valley liberal was clear: Emphasizing the financial cost the Iranian fighting has brought to the American people with the goal of making Hegseth look bad.

But Hegseth wasn’t biting.

“You’re playing gotcha questions about domestic things,” he charged at one point during the heated back and forth.

The exchange is below:







It wasn’t Hegseth’s only skirmish during his testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

He also crossed swords with Khanna’s fellow California Rep. John Garamendi, a Bay Area Democrat. And his temper was showing.

Hegseth’s eruption came after Khanna asked him to estimate how much the operations against Iran have raised the prices of groceries and gas for the American public.

But it occurred after almost two minutes of putting on a performance for the cameras aimed at making the Iran mission look like a failure, and Hegseth’s patience had been sorely tried.

“Why don’t you answer what it costs to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear bomb?” he asked.

Signaling the Democratic Party’s strategy for the November elections, Khanna kept harping on what he said were the costs of the actions against Iran, not the benefits of curbing or even toppling a regime that consistently leads the world in sponsoring global terror.

But preventing Iran from getting a nuclear bomb hasn’t been an official Democratic priority since former President Barack Obama advanced his Iran nuclear deal in 2015, a Tehran-coddling document officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The deal paid off for the Iranians thanks to cash shipments from the Obama administration. But the rest of the world got little in return.

That was a decade ago, and the Tehran terrorist regime remains hellbent on getting a nuclear weapon, along with the missile technology needed to deliver it to enemy soil.

But for Democrats, the Iran issue has more to do with the midterm elections than actual prospects for peace in the Middle East. The party’s behavior lately has demonstrated that, and Khanna’s hammering at Hegseth made the point crystal clear.

And it was just as clear that Hegseth was ready for it.

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