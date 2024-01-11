Aaron Rodgers Seemingly Banned from ESPN Program After Jimmy Kimmel Comments

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has apparently been banned from ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” amid the fallout of his feud with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Before the release of the most recent set of documents related to deceased child sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, Rodgers joked on the show two weeks ago that Kimmel was among those who did not want any names released.

Aaron Rodgers on the highly-anticipated release of Epstein associates: “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn’t come out. I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.” pic.twitter.com/yMGf9tk2Zh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 2, 2024

Kimmel, a far-left political activist and vaccine mandate proponent, fired back at Rodgers numerous times — both online and on his nightly show.

McAfee told his audience on Wednesday that the Super Bowling-winning quarterback and vaccine mandate opponent would not be back on the show for the remainder of the season.

Rodgers was sidelined only a few snaps into his New York Jets career on Sept. 11 when he ruptured his Achilles, and he has been a Tuesday regular on the show since.

On Wednesday, McAfee referred to Rodgers as “the guy who stopped by yesterday” and noted he started “quite a conversation.”

He then said Rodgers’s appearances for the season were “done.”

JUST IN: Aaron Rodgers is suspended from appearing on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” for the rest of the season after his beef with ‘comedian’ Jimmy Kimmel. Rodgers p*ssed off a lot of people. Good. McAfee said he was “happy” Rodgers wouldn’t be back on the show because of all… pic.twitter.com/57ho5hl6A6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2024

“There’s gonna be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included to be honest with you,” McAfee said. “The way it ended, it got real loud. … I am happy that he’s not going to be in my mentions going forward.”

He continued:

“We’re a conversation show, people are having conversations. We live in a country that has freedom of speech, but also you’re gonna have to deal with the consequences of your freedom of speech.”

McAfee said that his show had given people a chance to speak but that Rodgers had given his own critics “ammo” to attack him.

The former NFL punter added that he felt lucky to have Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, on his show regularly and that he respects him.

“Sports are alive right now,” he said, noting he did not want the show to be about anything else moving forward.

Kimmel initially threatened legal action after Rodgers said the ABC host would not want any Epstein files to be released.

He also took a shot at Rodgers for playing football in community college before he transferred to the University of California at Berkley and was later drafted by the Green Bay Packers to begin a hall-of-fame career.

NEW: Hollywood liberal Jimmy Kimmel makes fun of Aaron Rodgers for going to community college before playing at Cal. Ironically, Kimmel went to Arizona State University, a school that currently has a ~90% acceptance rate. “A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal… pic.twitter.com/PJhm0SKIs5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 9, 2024

On Tuesday, Rodgers said he was glad Kimmel’s name was not among those released this past week.

“I’m glad Jimmy is not on the list. I really am,” Rodgers told McAfee Tuesday, The Wrap reported. “And I don’t think he’s the P-word.”

Rodgers added, “I think it’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter.”

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Jets Aaron Rodgers responds to Jimmy Kimmel. 😂😂😂 “I think it’s impressive a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter”pic.twitter.com/Qq59z6AaS7 https://t.co/4cTIMUqonm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2024

Kimmel is employed by ABC, which is owned by Disney.

ESPN, which carries McAfee’s show, is also owned by the House of Mouse.

