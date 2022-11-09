As early election results trickle in on Election Day, ABC News has already kicked its spin machine into gear, dismissing any potential Republican leads — “even by large margins.”

“Their leads will dwindle, or crumble completely, after perceived ‘dumps’ of votes are recorded by state election officials who count mail-in and absentee ballots in the days — or even weeks — following Election Day,” ABC News reported on Monday morning.

“This phenomenon was popularized as the ‘red mirage’ or the ‘blue shift’ after the 2020 presidential election.”

Prior to 2020, elections were usually decided the night of or the morning after, but it seems the establishment media is pushing for a new expectation to brace for lengthy counting delays.

According to David Alexander Bateman of Cornell University, “just as football games do not end at the first quarter, you play out the game and it ends when the game ends. And whoever’s in the lead at the end of the game wins. It’s the same with elections.”

The problem is that, unlike in a football game, a longer election process creates more opportunity for criminals to tamper with results.

In just one historical example, former Democratic Rep. Michael Myers of Pennsylvania was involved in an intricate election fraud plot in the 2014, ’15 and ’16 primary elections.

Myers bribed Domenick J. Demuro, who was responsible for overseeing his division’s federal and state election law adherence, “to illegally add votes for certain candidates of their mutual party in primary elections,” according to a Justice Department news release.

“Some of these candidates were individuals running for judicial office whose campaigns had hired Myers [as a consultant], and others were candidates for various federal, state, and local elective offices whom Myers favored for a variety of reasons.”

The allegation continues, stating, “Myers would solicit payments from his clients in the form of cash or checks as ‘consulting fees,’ and then use portions of these funds to pay Demuro and others in return for tampering with election results.”

The charges against him “clearly illustrate … absolute disregard for the sanctity of our electoral system,” said Capt. Leo D. Hannon Jr. of the Pennsylvania State Police.

This case shows that, at its best, the voting system is susceptible if just one cog in the machine is compromised.

Voters are instructed to trust the system based on a lack of uncovered fraud while advising patience so that weeks of methodical counting can take place with both in-person and mail-in ballots, both of which are under the supervision of a small number of individuals.

