A high-level ABC producer known as “an amazing force in the news industry” died suddenly last week at the age of 37.

Dax Tejera, executive producer of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” suffered a fatal heart attack on Friday, the network announced, according to Deadline.

ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the death Saturday in a memo to network employees, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera passed away suddenly of a heart attack last night,” Godwin wrote.

“As [executive producer] of ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos,’ Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple’s two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family.”

Concluding with a nod to the holiday season, Godwin added, “On this Christmas Eve, hug your loved ones a little tighter. And please lean on each another.”

Media colleagues shared their thoughts on social media. Former CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter called Tejera’s death “absolutely tragic for ABC and the news industry.”

Media colleagues shared their thoughts on social media. Former CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter called Tejera's death "absolutely tragic for ABC and the news industry."

Tejera is survived by his wife, Veronica, and two daughters — Sofia, 2, and Ella, 5 months — according to People magazine.

“His last Instagram post included an image of himself with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as well as a couple family pics, including one of his daughters sharing a kiss,” People reported.

Photojournalist Anthony Quintano said he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Tejera’s unexpected death. Quintano called Tejera “an amazing force in the news industry” who will be “sorely missed.”

I’m shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and former colleague @DaxTejera. He was an amazing force in the news industry and will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/7Fd2FmzEt7 — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) December 24, 2022

“Tejera was named executive producer of This Week in 2020, and the show rose to the top among Sunday shows in adults 25-54,” Deadline reported. “He made his mark by sending its hosts out on location, expanding the show’s focus beyond the typical concentration on Beltway politics.”

The Hollywood Reporter said “Tejera was known for his competitive spirit, pushing the This Week team to become the top Sunday public affairs show.”

Tejera previously had been executive producer of Jorge Ramos’ show for ABC-Univision joint venture Fusion. He also had worked as a producer at MSNBC, according to the Reporter.

Tejera was nominated for Emmy awards two times for his work on “This Week,” according to Variety. He had another Emmy nomination in 2013 for MSNBC’s “Now with Alex Wagner,” for which he also was executive producer.

