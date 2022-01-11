Share
Bob Saget attends a premiere at the California Science Center on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Bob Saget attends a premiere at the California Science Center on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Michael Tran - AFP / Getty Images)

New Statement on Bob Saget's Unexpected Death Emerges from Famed Costars

 By Amanda Thomason  January 11, 2022 at 11:59am
As news of Bob Saget’s passing has spread, family, friends, costars and fans have shared memories and kind words to commemorate his life and work.

On Sunday, his family released a statement confirming the horrible news.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the statement read. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.



“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Many who watched “Full House” and grew up with the show also felt a deep sense of loss, considering Danny Tanner — Saget’s character — a close friend or father figure.

On Monday, Candace Cameron Bure — who played D.J. Tanner, the eldest daughter of Danny Tanner, in “Full House” and “Fuller House” — released a statement on Facebook from the whole “Full House” crew.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” Bure shared. “And now we grieve as a family.

“Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

“He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly.

“We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”



Saget was found dead on Sunday afternoon in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

A report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated that no foul play is suspected. The hotel room was in order, there was no evidence of a struggle and Saget was lying on the bed.

Preliminary reports from the autopsy show no signs of drug use, but a statement by the chief medical examiner revealed that it could take up to four months to determine the cause of death.

