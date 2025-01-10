ABC News anchor David Muir, who became a global laughingstock for trying to look buff while covering the Los Angeles wildfires, is being ripped by network insiders who are disgusted by his tone-dead vanity.

On Wednesday, Muir was caught on video using clothespins to cinch his faux fireman’s jacket to appear brawny during a live segment on the California wildfires.

Muir‘s cringeworthy narcissism ignited hilarious smackdowns across social media.

The revulsion has also spread like wildfire among ABC News staffers.

One insider snarked that the network news anchor was “trying to look ‘hot’ during a fire. … It’s outrageous,” the source told Page Six.

“[Covering the fires] shouldn’t be about vanity. It should be about people losing their homes.”

Another insider fumed at Muir’s inappropriate egocentrism during a disaster report.

“His narcissism is quite large in the sense of this kind of thing. I like David, except for this part of him,” the source told Page Six.

“Anderson [Cooper], [Chris] Cuomo wear all the [muscle shirts], but they would never wear this [during a wildfire].”

A third source said, ““It’s pathetic. All flexed muscles and posing. He’s actually ‘Zoolander’ meets ‘Anchorman.’ He forgets he is the face of ABC News, not Abercrombie & Fitch!”

Several other ABC News co-workers said they were “embarrassed and horrified” by the blunder.

It’s standard television practice to use clothespins to cinch baggy clothes to make on-air stars look more polished and tailored.

Few people would have criticized David Muir for using a clothespin during a normal TV broadcast.

However, to be so concerned about looking svelte and jacked while Los Angeles burns to the ground is a bridge too far.

The move erodes Muir’s credibility and reflects poorly on journalism as a whole, at a time when public trust in legacy media has tanked to historic lows.

In September, Muir outed himself as a partisan hack during the presidential debate, when he relentlessly “fact-checked” now-President-elect Donald Trump while ignoring Vice President Kamala Harris’ numerous lies.

The public has grown increasingly skeptical of the corporate media, which have been repeatedly caught pushing left-wing propaganda and blatant fake news.

Muir’s stunt is another black eye for the failing legacy media, which deserves all the public distrust and contempt it has received in recent years.

