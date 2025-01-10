Share
Commentary

ABC Staff 'Horrified' at David Muir's Fashion Choice During LA Wildfires: Report

 By Samantha Chang  January 10, 2025 at 8:05am
Share

ABC News anchor David Muir, who became a global laughingstock for trying to look buff while covering the Los Angeles wildfires, is being ripped by network insiders who are disgusted by his tone-dead vanity.

On Wednesday, Muir was caught on video using clothespins to cinch his faux fireman’s jacket to appear brawny during a live segment on the California wildfires.

Muir‘s cringeworthy narcissism ignited hilarious smackdowns across social media.

The revulsion has also spread like wildfire among ABC News staffers.

One insider snarked that the network news anchor was “trying to look ‘hot’ during a fire. … It’s outrageous,” the source told Page Six.

“[Covering the fires] shouldn’t be about vanity. It should be about people losing their homes.”

Another insider fumed at Muir’s inappropriate egocentrism during a disaster report.

Should David Muir apologize?

“His narcissism is quite large in the sense of this kind of thing. I like David, except for this part of him,” the source told Page Six.

“Anderson [Cooper], [Chris] Cuomo wear all the [muscle shirts], but they would never wear this [during a wildfire].”

A third source said, ““It’s pathetic. All flexed muscles and posing. He’s actually ‘Zoolander’ meets ‘Anchorman.’ He forgets he is the face of ABC News, not Abercrombie & Fitch!”

Several other ABC News co-workers said they were “embarrassed and horrified” by the blunder.

It’s standard television practice to use clothespins to cinch baggy clothes to make on-air stars look more polished and tailored.

Related:
CNN Humiliates Joe Biden by Rolling the Tape on 7 Damaging Clips Regarding Hunter's Pardon

Few people would have criticized David Muir for using a clothespin during a normal TV broadcast.

However, to be so concerned about looking svelte and jacked while Los Angeles burns to the ground is a bridge too far.

The move erodes Muir’s credibility and reflects poorly on journalism as a whole, at a time when public trust in legacy media has tanked to historic lows.

In September, Muir outed himself as a partisan hack during the presidential debate, when he relentlessly “fact-checked” now-President-elect Donald Trump while ignoring Vice President Kamala Harris’ numerous lies.

The public has grown increasingly skeptical of the corporate media, which have been repeatedly caught pushing left-wing propaganda and blatant fake news.

Muir’s stunt is another black eye for the failing legacy media, which deserves all the public distrust and contempt it has received in recent years.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




ABC Staff 'Horrified' at David Muir's Fashion Choice During LA Wildfires: Report
James Woods Encounters Girl, 8, During Fire, Says 'Some Things Will Make a Grown Man Cry'
Left's Narrative Crumbles After Voter Record Shows Cybertruck Bomber Wasn't MAGA
Cybertruck Bomber Sent Pictures of the Rental to Ex-Girlfriend Before Detonation
Tesla Cybertruck Detonates in Fatal Explosion Outside Trump Hotel, Being Investigated as Potential Act of Terrorism
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation