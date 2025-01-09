Share
After video of ABC's David Muir, right, reporting on the fires in California made the rounds on social media, Megyn Kelly, left, chimed in.
After video of ABC's David Muir, right, reporting on the fires in California made the rounds on social media, Megyn Kelly, left, chimed in. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images ; Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

Megyn Kelly Slams ABC's David Muir for 'Abject Vanity' on Display as He Reports on Wildfires

 By Ole Braatelien  January 9, 2025 at 12:18pm
Megyn Kelly criticized David Muir on Thursday, after an X user noticed something off about the ABC anchor’s jacket.

A social media clip showed Muir reporting on the California wildfires, wearing a bright yellow coat with an “ABC” logo.

As Muir spoke, he momentarily turned his back, revealing numerous wooden clothes pins attached to his jacket.

David Muir appears to be using clothespins to keep his jacket fitted while reporting on the devastating LA fires,” X user Jon Levine wrote.

“Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground,” X user Jack Osbourne wrote.

Kelly responded to the trending video early Thursday morning.

“The abject vanity,” Kelly wrote on X. “Why is he wearing a pretend fireman’s jacket to begin with? Bc he’s an actor performing a role. Which makes the waist-cinching clothespins in the back perfectly on brand.

“Ppl are dying/losing everything & he’s worried about how svelte his waist looks. Can you imagine Anderson Cooper/Rick Leventhal/Steve Harrigan doing this?” Kelly wrote.

Although the true purpose of Muir’s clothes pins is unclear, social media users were quick to roast him.

“What an absolute tool,” one user wrote.

“Just a little nugget of advice from an actual firefighter,” another X user wrote. “Our bunker gear is meant to be worn a bit loose. It provides a moisture, air, and heat barrier that prevents contact burns.

“So, to intentionally try to make it tighter to show your 15 min abs makes a true FF chuckle.”

