Absolutely Vicious Brawl Erupts Among NY Firefighters

By Jack Davis
at 12:07pm
More than two months after a savage brawl erupted between rival groups within the Fire Department of New York, no charges have been filed in the incident, despite the existence of a video of the fight, according to a new report.

The New York Post reported Saturday that 12 firefighters ganged up on three others.

“It was one of the most severe beatings they’ve seen on tape,” the Post quoted what it said was “an FDNY insider” as saying, adding that its source said, “They can’t believe one of the guys wasn’t killed.”

FDNY spokesman Jim Long refused to answer any questions, citing the fact that it’s an “active investigation.”

The New York City Department of Investigation and the Bronx District Attorney’s office are investigating the fight.

The lack of action is a far cry from comments made after the early June incident, as reported by the Post at the time.

“Everyone and anyone who engaged in this outrageous behavior will be held accountable,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at the time.

“The Fire Department initiated an investigation following reports of a fight involving off-duty uniformed firefighters Wednesday night in the Bronx, and has since obtained disturbing video that we have shared with the city’s Department of Investigation,” FDNY spokesman Francis Gribbon said then.

The Post reported that seven participants have been identified, including one — Adam Soler, 35, of Engine 68 — who was kicked by a firefighter and had his head pounded into the pavement.

Soler is the only one involved not back on the job.

“If they assaulted anyone, they shouldn’t be getting a paycheck,” the Post quoted another FDNY insider as saying. “They should be getting a prison cell.”

The Post said eight firefighters were suspended, but all of those suspended are back on duty.

New York police have said they made no arrests after the June 6 incident outside Billy’s, a Bronx bar near Yankee Stadium. The fight erupted on the same day firefighters were awarded medals for their service to the city.

The New York Daily News said that the fight was sparked by a racial epithet hurled at a black firefighter by a white firefighter.

However, an NYPD spokesman said officers had no record of any such allegation.

“There are no formal complaints on file and the NYPD is currently looking into the incident,” said Sgt. Brendan Ryan, according to the Daily News. “Furthermore, responding officers arrived on scene and dispersed the crowd. Officers did not report hearing any slurs or encountering anyone with injuries.”

