Vivek Ramaswamy Set to Launch Run for Office in His Home State: Report

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is expected to enter the race to become the next governor of Ohio, according to multiple reports.

Ramaswamy sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 but eventually dropped out. During the presidential campaign, Ramaswamy emerged as a major supporter of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump tapped Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, along with entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Reports in The Hill and The Washington Post said a formal announcement will come soon.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is barred from seeking re-election due to term limits.

“Vivek’s base plan remains [the] same: to get accomplishments at DOGE and then announce a run for governor shortly,” the Post quoted a source it did not name as saying.

“The statement is drafted. It is ready,” the source said Ramaswamy had said.

The announcement was held until after DeWine announced who he had picked to replace Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, who resigned his Senate seat earlier this month, the source said.

The Post noted that Ramaswamy is a native of Cincinnati.

On Friday DeWine announced that he picked Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill Vance’s seat, according to Fox News.

Future Ohio Governor Vivek Ramaswamy: “Donald Trump is going to Make America Great Again. But I’m not lying to you when I say we need to make Ohio great again, too.”

pic.twitter.com/0VblDpBHTH — George (@BehizyTweets) January 17, 2025

Husted had planned to run for governor in 2026.

According to the report from The Hill, Trump has said that DOGE should have its work completed by mid-2026, which would allow Ramaswamy to complete his work there and then seek the governor’s office.

The Hill cited a source it did not name as saying Ramaswamy’s campaign would take place only after the work of DOGE resulted in positive developments for Trump and the nation.

The Cincinnati Enquirer indicated that Ramaswamy could become the favorite in the race due to Trump’s likely support.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will announce that he is seeking to become governor, Yost representative Amy Natoce said.

“Husted’s departure from the race clears at least one person from the field,” the Enquirer reported.

Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, a Democrat, is also seeking the governor’s job in 2026.

