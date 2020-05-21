SECTIONS
Active Shooter Sends US Naval Air Station Into Lockdown

By Erin Coates
Published May 21, 2020 at 8:38am
An active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Thursday morning has been “neutralized” after the air station was placed on lockdown status.

At about 6:15 a.m., security forces responded to an active shooter at the Texas base.

The shooter has since been “neutralized,” the Naval air base said on Facebook.

In the first post on the base’s Facebook page about the incident, the Navy just said all gates were closed.

However, 10 minutes later, the the Navy said the airbase had been locked down.

“There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate,” the post read.

“If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures — remain indoors and away from windows.”

The Corpus Christi Police Department also advised citizens to “avoid the area entirely.”

“NAS-CC is closed due to incident at one of the gates. Both gates are shut down, please avoid the area entirely,” the tweet read.

One member of the base’s security force was injured during the attack, The New York Times reported.

“The sailor is in good condition and is expected to be released later today,” Navy spokesman Ensign Mohammad Issa said.

The facility remained on lockdown status while first responders, local law enforcement and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services processed the scene.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also helping with the investigation, according to CNN.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were also on scene assisting the local authorities.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has supported pilot training and operations since 1941, according to its website.

The Corpus Christi Army Depot, the primary aviation depot maintenance for Department of Defense rotary-wing aircraft, is also located on the base.

