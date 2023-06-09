One of the most popular video games in the entire world has just interjected itself into the ongoing “pride month” controversies erupting across the country — and could soon be joining the likes of Bud Light and Target on the ash heap of history.

So how did a video game synonymous with wanton violence (as most “first-person shooter”-type games like “Call of Duty” are) become entwined with allegations of being “woke”?

This sordid tale begins in, of all places, Glendale, California.

That particular West-Coast city was the place where a school board meeting devolved into utter chaos when upset parents showed up to protest the LGBT propaganda that one typically associates with California.

It was a reasonable request from parents, who would rather their children learn how to formulate grammatically correct sentences instead of formulating delusions of transgender grandeur, and yet was somehow still being presented as some sort of bigoted, anti-LGBT backlash.

Anti-LGBT protestors attack Pro-LGBT demonstrators outside of a Glendale, CA schoolboard meeting. The schoolboard is voting on recognizing June as Pride month. pic.twitter.com/T1zqZMTn7D — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) June 7, 2023

Any parent can commiserate with the feeling of wanting to raise their children as they see best — not what some leftists see as “best.”

Enter popular Twitch (the world’s biggest video game streaming platform) streamer Nickmercs. According to his YouTube profile, Nickmercs’ real name is Nick Kolcheff.

Kolcheff, who primarily streams the wildly popular game “Call of Duty” on his channel, chimed in on a comment from a fellow streamer about the Glendale ugliness:

They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 7, 2023

“They should leave little children alone,” Kolcheff tweeted. “That’s the real issue.”

Indeed, it’s harder to think of a better, more succinct message for the farthest-left LGBT activists who want to expose children to all manner of filth.

Leave. The. Kids. Alone.

Kolcheff, who says he is a new father himself, simply wants parents to be able to have those conversations about the birds, bees and two genders with their children as they see fit — not at the behest of the government.

Apparently, Kolcheff’s radical stance that children shouldn’t be exposed to perversion was a bridge too far for “Call of Duty” and its publisher, Activision.

Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 9, 2023

“Due to recent events, we have removed the ‘NICKMERCS Operator’ bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store,” the tweet noted. For the unfamiliar, an “operator bundle” is basically a themed outfit/costume for your avatar in the game.

“Call of Duty” added: “We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community.”

It should be noted that “Call of Duty” and Activision once greenlit a level in a game where you, as the player, shoot up an airport terminal full of innocent, unarmed civilians for no real purpose other than shock value. And remember: Kids can easily play these games, despite being rated M for “Mature.”

So … simulating an actual act of mass terror in 4K fidelity is A-OK for “Call of Duty.”

But as soon as you suggest parents should have a say in how their children are raised and taught? That’s apparently where “Call of Duty” draws the line.

They have REMOVED Nickmercs operator from Call of Duty for comments he has made. We no longer live in a world where you can freely voice your opinions. pic.twitter.com/6BpYKwNoCC — Call of Duty News (@WarzoneQG) June 9, 2023

It’s pathetic, it’s groveling, it’s sickening and it’s exactly what you’d expect from a massive corporate entity during “pride month.” Just look at the disgusting dreck creeping out of places like Target and Bud Light, in spite of the demonstrable and tangible backlash to both.

Speaking of Target and Bud Light, conservative gamers on Twitter are now calling for a similar boycott against “Call of Duty” and Activision.

Make Call of Duty Bud Light! https://t.co/yniw8dj7dA — DDayCobra (@DDayCobra) June 9, 2023

Even non-political gamers, like the popular provocateur Guy “Dr. Disrespect” Beahm, took to their streams to support Kolcheff amid the undue backlash from “Call of Duty.” Beahm went so far as to say that he would never play the game again until the “Call of Duty” team apologizes and/or reinstates Kolcheff’s bundle.

Dr Disrespect uninstalled CoD and said he won’t return until they apologize or add NICKMERCS’ operator bundle back into the game pic.twitter.com/aqyLdvSKOE — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 9, 2023

For his part, Kolcheff is standing his ground, according to Forbes. Kolcheff is insisting that he is “not apologizing for the tweet,” and adding that he doesn’t think his tweet is “wrong.”

He’s right.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether he’s received any external pressure from FaZe Clan, a collective of gamers and content creators that Kolcheff co-owns, or Twitch, where he’s a partner.

What appears to be clear, based on Kolcheff’s Twitter, is that he has received plenty of external support for his remarks.

Friends are created in good times, but families are built through adversity. Appreciate all of you that have my back, understand my position as a new father & recognize the love I have for all. Ain’t no hate in this heart. P&L 🤝 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 9, 2023

“Friends are created in good times, but families are built through adversity,” Kolcheff tweeted. “Appreciate all of you that have my back, understand my position as a new father & recognize the love I have for all.

“Ain’t no hate in this heart. [Peace and love.]”

Indeed, after seeing the sort of innocuous comment that has “Call of Duty” all riled up, it’s clear that the only hate in anyone’s heart is the hate that “Call of Duty” apparently has for concerned parents.

