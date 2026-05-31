NHL Legend Hangs Himself: Report

The hockey world was shaken to its core this week when tragic news broke that one of the grittiest, toughest NHL playoff performers in history had suddenly died.

Multiple reports confirmed that NHL legend Claude Lemieux, 60, died this week, though initial details were sparse.

The New York Post, however, spoke to local authorities, who confirmed that Lemieux had hanged himself.

Lemieux — who played for six different NHL teams across 21 seasons — was found hanging by one of his sons on Thursday. The body was found in a business warehouse owned by the family.

Citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, USA Today reported that Lemieux was found after failing to return home.

It is unclear which of Lemieux’s three sons found his body.

Understandably, Lemieux’s family was distraught with the sudden loss of their patriarch, and there was an outpouring of love for Lemieux from family, friends, and fans alike.

According to TMZ, Lemieux’s daughter, Claudia, took to social media to post: “No words to express the level of devastation we feel. I love you forever daddy. Forever your only girl.”

Claudia’s brothers made similar tributes, with one posting: “My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while.”

A different brother posted something much more sobering: “Sometimes life has a brutal way of reminding you to appreciate what you have before it becomes a memory.”

Likely adding to the shock was the fact that Lemieux was seen in public just a few days prior to his body being found:

RIP Claude Lemieux The legend carried the torch into the Bell Centre just a few days ago at Game 3 pic.twitter.com/tGb9tF5o48 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2026

Notably, Claudia did confirm with the New York Post that the family was set to meet a detective Friday morning, perhaps suggesting that they believe something more sinister was afoot.

For his fans, Claude Lemieux likely never struck them as someone who would take his own life. If there was one word to describe his playstyle across two decades of NHL experience, it would be “persistent.”

(Or, if you ask his opponents, “pesky” might be the adjective of choice.)

That persistent, never-say-die attitude actually earned Lemieux the nickname of “Pepe” after the cartoon skunk Pepé Le Pew (for the unaware, the cartoon skunk was a hopeless romantic — but never let that stop him).

Lemieux won four Stanley Cup trophies during his career. He won two with the New Jersey Devils (including in 1995, when he also won the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player during a team’s playoff run), as well as a Cup with the Montreal Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche.

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