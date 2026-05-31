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Claude Lemieux of the New Jersey Devils looks on from the wall during a game against the Dallas Stars at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on March 15, 2000.
Claude Lemieux of the New Jersey Devils looks on from the wall during a game against the Dallas Stars at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on March 15, 2000. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

NHL Legend Hangs Himself: Report

 By Bryan Chai  May 31, 2026 at 9:00am
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The hockey world was shaken to its core this week when tragic news broke that one of the grittiest, toughest NHL playoff performers in history had suddenly died.

Multiple reports confirmed that NHL legend Claude Lemieux, 60, died this week, though initial details were sparse.

The New York Post, however, spoke to local authorities, who confirmed that Lemieux had hanged himself.

Lemieux — who played for six different NHL teams across 21 seasons — was found hanging by one of his sons on Thursday. The body was found in a business warehouse owned by the family.

Citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, USA Today reported that Lemieux was found after failing to return home.

It is unclear which of Lemieux’s three sons found his body.

Understandably, Lemieux’s family was distraught with the sudden loss of their patriarch, and there was an outpouring of love for Lemieux from family, friends, and fans alike.

According to TMZ, Lemieux’s daughter, Claudia, took to social media to post: “No words to express the level of devastation we feel. I love you forever daddy. Forever your only girl.”

Claudia’s brothers made similar tributes, with one posting: “My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while.”

A different brother posted something much more sobering: “Sometimes life has a brutal way of reminding you to appreciate what you have before it becomes a memory.”

Likely adding to the shock was the fact that Lemieux was seen in public just a few days prior to his body being found:

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Notably, Claudia did confirm with the New York Post that the family was set to meet a detective Friday morning, perhaps suggesting that they believe something more sinister was afoot.

For his fans, Claude Lemieux likely never struck them as someone who would take his own life. If there was one word to describe his playstyle across two decades of NHL experience, it would be “persistent.”

(Or, if you ask his opponents, “pesky” might be the adjective of choice.)

That persistent, never-say-die attitude actually earned Lemieux the nickname of “Pepe” after the cartoon skunk Pepé Le Pew (for the unaware, the cartoon skunk was a hopeless romantic — but never let that stop him).

Lemieux won four Stanley Cup trophies during his career. He won two with the New Jersey Devils (including in 1995, when he also won the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player during a team’s playoff run), as well as a Cup with the Montreal Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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