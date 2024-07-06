Actor Danny Trejo Sparks Brawl at Fourth of July Parade a Day After Backing Biden
Actor Danny Trejo’s Fourth of July celebration took a wild turn at the Sunland-Tujunga Independence Day Parade in Los Angeles when the “Machete” star, known for his tough-guy roles, found himself in the midst of a chaotic brawl that involved physical violence, a thrown lawn chair, and a lot of water.
Trejo, 80, who announced over social media the day before, that he is supporting President Joe Biden in his re-election bid, was riding in the passenger’s side of a vintage convertible and participating in the local parade when someone in the crowd hurled a water balloon at him.
All you wussy democrats that don’t know that @realDonaldTrump is a great talker, one of the best…but thank god @JoeBiden is one of the doers.
— Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 3, 2024
It is unclear whether politics influenced the incident.
According to video footage obtained by TMZ, Trejo could be seen exiting the vehicle and chasing down the man he believed to be the culprit.
Trejo angrily walked through a group of people and up to one of the tents on a sidewalk where the suspect was located, punching him and causing water to splash everywhere.
The person then attempted to punch Trejo back but missed, sending Trejo to the ground. The assailant then turned his attention to another man, delivering a punch to his face that knocked him to the ground.
At one point, Trejo grabbed a lawn chair and threw it.
“This parade is like a thing where you throw water balloons back and forth at each other,” witness Stanley Herrarte, who captured the incident on his cell phone, told KABC-TV.
“The reason why Danny was so infuriated was because usually people don’t throw water balloons at fancy cars when they come by,” Herrarte added.
The violent brawl lasted for nearly 10 minutes before police arrived and dispersed the crowd.
No arrests were made.
In a video interview with TMZ after the event, Trejo said he only got out of the car and attacked the aggressor because someone yelled the water balloon contained acid.
“I’m so sad that I behaved the way I behaved,” Trejo said, adding, “I don’t think I would have even gotten out of the car if somebody hadn’t yelled, ‘It’s acid.'”
Later in the interview, Trejo added, “It was sad, man. I would be embarrassed, I would be embarrassed if I attacked an 80-year-old man, and he’s still talking and laughing.”
Trejo, while known for his roles portraying villains and tough guys, has expanded his horizons, venturing into the food industry with his successful chain of restaurants, Trejo’s Tacos, which was established in 2016.
