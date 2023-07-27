Study: Democrats' Support of Violence Is Rising - Especially Involving Recent SCOTUS Ruling

A new study finds that support for political violence is increasing among liberals who are upset about the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision striking down Roe v. Wade and ending nationalized abortion rules.

Support for the use of force for political goals rose from 9 percent to 17 percent, nearly double the number found at the beginning of the year, according to the University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats study. The steepest increase came from Democrats.

“While increasing across the political spectrum, the rise was sharpest among Democrats where it grew by about 2.5 times,” the researchers wrote.

It is typical of leftists to be entirely smug as self-professed lovers of “democracy” and government when they are in power, only to turn into fire-bombing rioters when anyone they oppose takes power.

As if to further drive that point home, the study, published July 10, said, “This growing anger parallels the Republican rise to power and proceedings in the House of Representatives.”

“Radical, expressly violent support to restore the federal right to abortion grew from 8 percent in January 2023 to 12 percent as of June 26, 2023, a modest but significant rise beyond the margin of survey error,” the report said.

“The increase was sharpest among Democrats, doubling over the past 6 months from 8 to 16 percent,” it said. “This likely indicates growing anger over the Republican controlled supreme court.”

The Supreme Court has been thoroughly controlled by liberals for several generations, of course. This current court is the first that leans conservative in many decades — and suddenly it is “illegitimate” as far as liberals are concerned.

As the left has ginned itself up with hate and vitriol, the study also revealed that the acceptance of political violence rose from 4.5 percent of Americans to 7 percent since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

University of Chicago political scientist Robert Pape, the author of the study, said things are not going well for the country.

“Things are definitely heading in the wrong direction in terms of the radicalization of the country, and we need to be aware of that because there were some hopes that the Trump indictment would actually reduce support for Trump,” he said, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

Pape warned that things might get worse in the short term as the nation heads into “the really heated part of the 2024 election season.”

The study also found smaller rises in support for political coercion among both independents and Republicans. It said Republicans’ approval of the use of force rose by 6 percent while independents saw an 8 percent rise.

The University of Chicago study is concurrent with another troubling study that found young people in the U.S. are increasingly less proud of being Americans.

According to the Gallup poll last month, young Americans are losing their patriotism while those 55 and older are nearly three times more likely to be proud to be an American.

Overall, 39 percent said they were “extremely proud” to be American, but only 18 percent of those ages 18-34 professed their patriotism. Meanwhile, 40 percent of people 35-54 and 50 percent of those 55 and over said they were proud to be American.

This is a huge change from 2013, when 85 percent of those ages 18-29 said they were “extremely proud” to be American. And can you guess who was president in 2013? Yep, one of the most left-wing presidents in U.S. history, Barack Obama.

Altogether, these seem to point to the fact that Democrats are only patriotic and peaceful when they are winning elections but easily turn to violence and hate when the other side wins.

To put it bluntly, while the right certainly has engaged in violence in this country from time to time, since as far back as the antebellum period, it has been the Democrats and their succors on the left who have perpetrated the most political violence in the U.S.

