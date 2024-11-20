These actors need everyone to calm down, please.

Those viral photos of television stars Dave Coulier and John Stamos — perhaps best known as uncles Joey and Jesse, respectively, from hit ’90s sitcom “Full House” — aren’t worth getting upset about.

And that’s coming straight from Coulier, who recently revealed his harrowing cancer diagnosis.

To wit, on Nov. 13, the 65-year-old told People magazine that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Coulier and his doctors discovered it after he came in due to complications seemingly related to an upper respiratory infection.

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” Coulier told People. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

A few days later, Stamos took to social media to post photos in support of his longtime peer and friend.

The jarring images, showing an actually-bald Coulier with a faux-bald Stamos, were accompanied by the latter’s caption: “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier.

“You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity — it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you.”

(Stamos also threw in a shoutout for Coulier’s wife, Melissa, whom he described as “the most wonderfulest.”)

As People pointed out, however, social media was none too pleased with Stamos’ show of solidarity, apparently for not going far enough.

“So he’s not really supporting him,” one biting comment read. “He’s posing for a photo op.”

Another user commented: “Aww. But really @johnstamos? You didn’t shave your head with him?. Unfortunately, this isn’t brotherhood. Your hair isn’t that important coming from someone who has good hair.

“I would never not shave my head in true solidarity.”

Coulier has clearly seen those comments, because he emphatically put the matter to rest in a follow-up Instagram post:

“I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey,” Coulier’s message read. “It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap — being a true loving friend and brother.”

In an accompanying message, Coulier added: “I have heard from so many people who have been inspired enough by my words and actions to say that they are going to check in with their doctors and get mammograms, a colonoscopy or a prostate exam. I’m still going to laugh in the face of adversity. When I lost my sister, Sharon, my mother, Arlen, and my niece, Shannon to cancer, we tried to stay positive, and we made each other laugh through the worst of it. I’m choosing to spread the word about early cancer detection to help people. That’s just who I am.

“I have nothing but love for all of you.”

Coulier and Stamos respectively portrayed Uncles Joey Gladstone and Jesse Katsopolis — the figurative brothers of Bob Saget‘s Danny Tanner — on the hit sitcom “Full House,” which ran from 1987 to 1995 on ABC.

Both Coulier and Stamos reprised their roles in Netflix’s spin-off sequel series, “Fuller House,” which ran from 2016 to 2020.

