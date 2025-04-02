Watch: 17-Year-Old Aspiring Preacher Stuns 'American Idol' Judges with Gospel Song, Wins Rare Platinum Ticket

Talk to most people about reality television, and you will almost certainly receive mixed reactions, at best. Even those who like it do not necessarily like admitting to it.

For my part, the long-running singing competition “American Idol” qualified as a guilty pleasure — at least 17 years ago. It has rarely come to my attention since. When it does, it does so for moments like this — though in truth one seldom sees moments quite like this.

In a spectacular video posted to YouTube on Monday, 17-year-old aspiring preacher Canaan James Hill of Dallas, Texas, belted out a rendition of a Gospel song so powerful that the three judges, led by music legend Lionel Richie, awarded Hill a platinum ticket that allowed him to automatically advance beyond the first round of the upcoming competition in Hollywood.

For those unfamiliar with the show, contestants begin by performing in front of no audience except three accomplished judges. Those judges then decide if the contestant has the vocal talent to move ahead in the competition.

This season, 2005 “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood has joined Richie and country music star Luke Bryan as judges.

Hill set the tone for his performance when he explained to the judges that he had graduated early from high school. Bryan asked why and what else he did.

“I’m actually getting into preaching. That’ll be coming up for me soon,” the 17-year-old said.

The judges responded with approval.

“You do not give off the air of a 17-year-old. You feel mature,” Underwood observed.

Have you ever watched “American Idol”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Indeed he did not. When Bryan asked him about his motivations for graduating early, he returned to preaching.

“So that I can go forth with my gift and do what God has called and chosen me to do,” he replied.

Moments later, Hill began singing “I Need Your Glory” by Earnest Pugh.

Twenty-five seconds after the soft piano music began, and only 15 seconds after Hill started singing, Richie looked down at his desk and chuckled with approval, as if to acknowledge the young man’s obvious talent even before he really got going.

Moments later, the music picked up, as did Hill’s volume and intensity. Richie shot backward in his chair. Then, the judges began responding to the song’s lyrics.

“Anybody in here need His glory?” Hill sang with incredible power. Bryan yelled “Yeah!” Richie raised his right arm.

The same thing happened 25 seconds later.

“Anybody need His glory?” the young man sang. Again, Richie raised his arm.

Then, after a series of vocal pyrotechnics from Hill, Bryan pulled his fists up with enthusiasm. Richie got out of his chair and began dancing around the room behind his fellow judges. He never returned to his seat.

When Hill finished, Richie simply walked over, put his hand on the young man’s shoulder, and bowed his head. He did not mean it as mockery.

“Would you do that again?” Richie asked. “That was powerful.”

“Thank you so much. To God be the glory,” Hill replied.

“You have been so blessed,” Richie said before exhaling and returning to the judges’ table.

“Are you OK?” a laughing Underwood asked her fellow judge.

“No, I am not OK,” Richie replied. “Look where my seat is! I had to sit back here to listen. But that was something so spectacular. I just can’t even describe what I heard.”

Underwood gave it a try. She used words like “velvet,” “butter,” “smooth,” and “powerful.”

All the while, Richie paced back and forth behind the judges, repeating their words as if in boisterous prayer.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, Lionel,” Bryan said, playing along.

“Never seen anything like it!” Richie proclaimed.

At times, it looked as if Hill did not know how to respond. Christians have that fear sometimes. Are they really serious, or are they mocking us?

The judges meant it.

“When you sing in church, what do people do?” Bryan asked. “Do they just run to the baptism pit and jump in it and get saved immediately?”

Moments later, the judges gave their obligatory “yes” responses, signaling that Hill would advance to Hollywood. But they went one step further.

For 20 or so hilarious seconds, Richie struggled to pull the platinum ticket off the wall. Bryan had to help him, finally dislodging the prize as Richie explained its significance to Hill.

“It means you can bypass the first round of Hollywood,” Richie said. “And you get to sit back and watch all the people you’re gonna slay. I present this to you from the heavens above.”

“Wow,” the humble young man replied. “Glory to God.”

“There’s only three of these that go out,” Underwood explained.

Glory to God indeed.

Readers may watch the entire performance, including the judges’ responses, in the video below.

In short, any Christian who needed a reason to watch the current season of “American Idol” now has one.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.