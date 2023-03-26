Parler Share
Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California. (Cindy Ord - VF23 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested in New York After What He Allegedly Did to a Woman

 By Bryan Chai  March 26, 2023 at 10:34am
Burgeoning Hollywood star Jonathan Majors has been arrested after being accused of assaulting a woman — but the actor is maintaining his complete innocence.

Majors, who has featured roles in several recent major releases such as “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III,” was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Police told the outlet that they had responded to a 911 call at an apartment, “where a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female.”

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,” police said.

The woman, whose relationship to Majors was only described as “domestic,” did sustain minor injuries to her head and neck. She was taken to a hospital.

As of this writing, Majors is reportedly no longer in custody.

Majors’ legal team is ferociously defending the in-demand actor, noting that evidence (testimony, statements, video footage of the alleged incident) is actively being collected.

Interestingly, the Reporter does note that one of the alleged statements being collected is actually the woman recanting her allegations, and suggesting that the entire incident was a mental health issue gone awry.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, told the Reporter. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” a different, unnamed representative for Majors told the Reporter.

Chaudhry noted that the only reason Majors was arrested was for procedural reasons.

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” Chaudhry said. “The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

There are multiple entities likely watching this with bated breath, as Majors is involved in all sorts of projects and campaigns at the moment — including one for the Army.



Majors does have some connection to the military, as he revealed in a 2019 interview with the Reporter that his father was in the Air Force. In that same interview, Majors did reveal a troubled past (shoplifting, school suspensions, thrown out of his home) that was ultimately salvaged by finding a passion for acting.

That passion has clearly bloomed recently, with Majors securing those major (no pun intended) roles in Creed and Ant-Man.

Majors’ role in Ant-Man as its main antagonist Kang means that these domestic violence allegations will be of particular interest to Disney and Marvel. Kang is going to be the primary antagonist in a number of upcoming Marvel projects, including the Avengers movies (the last two of which combined to make nearly $5 billion at the global box office), as an overarching villain.

Per IMDB, aside from Kang, Majors’ other upcoming projects include the thriller “The Man in My Basement” and a biopic on controversial NBA legend Dennis Rodman, wherein which Majors is rumored to play the titular character.

