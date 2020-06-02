I know times are strange, but they’re strange indeed when I find myself making common cause with Dennis Rodman.

Yet, the former NBA forward had a heartfelt (and accurate) message for the protesters who don’t believe the word peaceful necessarily needs to go with protesting:

“We’re not f—ing animals. We are human beings.

The message came as part of an Instagram video posted on Sunday in which Rodman attacked those using the death of George Floyd to riot or loot.

“It’s a bad situation and I think that we should all understand the fact that there’s a new generation,” Rodman said.

“People my age knew about the Rodney King thing, and things started to happen. People was looting, setting fires, damaging people’s homes, businesses, stuff like that.

“And now we have this incident. I think someone needs to come out and say, ‘Hey guys, why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems, stuff like that. Let’s get to the head of what’s really going on,’” Rodman continued.

“This is a bad, bad situation,” he said. “You’ve got to protest in the right way. You don’t have to go and burn down things, steal things, burn things and stuff like that. We’ve always got to keep things together. We’ve got enough issues with this COVID virus right now. We’ve got enough issues. But for this right here to happen right now, it just adds to it.”

Rodman added that the riots will make make economic development in the black community more difficult.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

“You got people, big corporations are closing their stores because the people are looting,” Rodman said.

“Why? Why are we doing this? Why are we hurting each other again? Why not just help each other, hold each other’s hands … try to solve the problem? We didn’t create this problem but guess what, we can help,” he added.

“Especially the new generation today. The 21st century generation. Help us as older individuals who understand this. Don’t add to it. Do not add to it.”

“We have to live together. We’re human beings. We’re not f—ing animals. We are human beings.”

His sentiments are 100 percent accurate.

One thing we’re forgetting is the fact this is all taking place against the backdrop of a pandemic and the greatest threat to our economic system since the Great Depression. The death of George Floyd is an unspeakable tragedy heaped upon death and economic desolation that has already swept the country because of the existing crisis.

However, there’s a minority of these protesters — and I hesitate to even call them that — who couldn’t possibly care less about George Floyd.

The vast majority of us want to be human beings. We don’t want to ransack stores or torch police SUVs. These are the sort of things that are beyond the range of normal human reaction.

Yet, some people are perfectly willing to indulge that animalistic part of our nature, laying waste to cities across the country.

We’ve seen rioters ripping bricks from the sidewalk as if this were Paris in May of 1968.

Thankfully, in at least one instance, people still in touch with their human side tackled a rioter before he was able to indulge his soixante-huitard fantasies.

We’ve seen Macy’s on 34th St. in New York City — as American an icon as any — looted and damaged. We’ve seen St. John’s Episcopal Church, the Washington, D.C., landmark where every president since James Madison has visited and/or worshiped, set aflame.

Dennis Rodman has it right: Be human.

Don’t indulge the animalistic side of yourself. If one of Kim Jong Un’s close friends can get that, surely we all can.

