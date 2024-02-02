Sam Waterston, who has played the spiky, no-nonsense district attorney on “Law & Order” since the mid-1990s, is stepping down from his legal perch.

The last episode for Waterston’s Jack McCoy will be Feb. 22, NBC said Friday.

He has been in more than 400 episodes of the police drama, earning a SAG Award and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the role.

“The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me,” Waterston said in a statement. “There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next. An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable.”

Tony Goldwyn, who starred in “Scandal” and the 1990 film “Ghost,” has been cast as the new district attorney.

Tony Goldwyn has joined the cast of ‘Law & Order.’ He will replace Sam Waterson, who is leaving after 20 seasons, as the new District Attorney. pic.twitter.com/Gy97Gj6yFp — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 2, 2024

McCoy and the prosecutors would take up the legal case once the New York City detectives were finished investigating a crime, representing, as the narrator says, “two separate yet equally important groups.”

McCoy was a brilliant, hard-charging angel of justice, prone to bouts of moral outrage and slicing right to the truth.

Are you a “Law & Order” fan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Your grief might seem a little more real had you not just admitted you cut off your wife’s head,” he once told a defendant.

Bushy-browed Waterston began his acting career as a stage actor in New York with numerous Shakespeare roles, including Lear, Hamlet, Polonius, Laertes, Prospero, Leonato, Prince Hal, Silvius, Cloten and Benedict.

That led to Waterston playing Nick Carraway in “The Great Gatsby,” opposite Robert Redford, and getting the role of Tom Wingfield in a television production of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” starring Katharine Hepburn, for which he got his first Emmy nod.

Waterston, 83, joined “Law & Order” in season four in 1994 and stayed until the show stopped in 2010, returning for the reboot in 2022.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.