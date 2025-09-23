Actor Tom Holland Hospitalized After Accident While Filming 'Spider Man' Movie

Despite having never seen Peter Parker and Tom Holland in the same place at the same time, we now have confirmation that the British actor is not, in fact, the real Spider-Man.

We know this because while the real Spider-Man is nigh impervious to small inconveniences like “head trauma,” actor Tom Holland is not, as Deadline reported on Sunday.

According to those reports, Holland was apparently taken to a hospital on Friday in the middle of filming “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Holland’s fourth feature film portraying the beloved superhero, to get checked for a concussion after a stunt went awry.

Filming was temporarily suspended as Holland was examined — though not admitted — to a local U.K. hospital.

Holland will be taking a few days off “out of precaution,” but filming is expected to resume shortly.







The Sun is reporting that Holland “cracked his head in a fall” during the stunt gone wrong.

Curiously, The Sun is reporting that Holland’s stunt double, a woman, was also rushed to the hospital, though it’s unclear what her injuries are.

Holland, meanwhile, seems okay enough to attend public events.

Have you seen any “Spider-Man” movies? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Sun reports that Holland and his fiancee, actress Zendaya, were at a weekend comedy club event for the actor’s father, who is a comedian, just days after the concussive incident.

Deadline added that there was a film production meeting today to determine how best to proceed forward, though as mentioned above, it appears Holland isn’t too far off from returning to film.

While this head injury likely dampened his mood, Holland has otherwise been ecstatic about once more donning the red and blue cowl of Spider-Man.

His last feature film as Peter Parker was 2021’s wildly successful “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which also featured past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Despite the success and reception of that film, Holland had previously noted that he wasn’t the biggest fan of filming most of that movie via sound stages due to COVID restrictions.

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow [Scotland] and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said in an interview, per Deadline.

Holland added: “So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is slated for a July 31, 2026, release date, though that date was established before this latest Holland head injury.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.